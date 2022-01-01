|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Sleigh Ride
|The Andrews Sisters
|3:06
|2
|Oh My Yeti
|Tom Lennon
|1:17
|3
|Joy to the World
|Gene Autry
|1:59
|4
|Christmas Time
|The Debonaires
|2:51
|5
|Jingle Bells
|Carte Blanche
|2:49
|6
|Deck the Halls
|Mantovani Orchestra
|2:45
|7
|O Christmas Tree
|Mantovani Orchestra
|2:30
|8
|The Furry Hoedown
|Brando Triantafillou
|2:23
|9
|Baby, It's Cold Outside
|Carte Blanche
|3:38
|10
|Silent Night
|Kitty Wells
|3:21
|11
|Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer
|Rosemary Clooney
|2:23