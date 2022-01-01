Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Поттерсвилль Поттерсвилль
Киноафиша Фильмы Поттерсвилль Музыка из фильма «Поттерсвилль» (2017)
Pottersville Поттерсвилль 2017 / США
5.4 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.4
Музыка из фильма «Поттерсвилль» (2017)

Pottersville (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Pottersville (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. The Andrews Sisters, Tom Lennon, Gene Autry, The Debonaires, Carte Blanche, Mantovani Orchestra, Brando Triantafillou, Kitty Wells, Rosemary Clooney
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Sleigh Ride The Andrews Sisters 3:06
2 Oh My Yeti Tom Lennon 1:17
3 Joy to the World Gene Autry 1:59
4 Christmas Time The Debonaires 2:51
5 Jingle Bells Carte Blanche 2:49
6 Deck the Halls Mantovani Orchestra 2:45
7 O Christmas Tree Mantovani Orchestra 2:30
8 The Furry Hoedown Brando Triantafillou 2:23
9 Baby, It's Cold Outside Carte Blanche 3:38
10 Silent Night Kitty Wells 3:21
11 Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer Rosemary Clooney 2:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Поттерсвилль» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Поттерсвилль» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
