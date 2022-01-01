|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|What's Up Danger
|Blackway, Black Caviar
|3:42
|2
|Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
|Post Malone, Swae Lee / Carl Rosen
|2:38
|3
|Way Up
|Jaden / Tremaine Winfrey
|2:34
|4
|Familia (feat. Bantu) [Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse]
|Nicki Minaj, Anuel AA
|2:55
|5
|Invincible
|Aminé
|3:16
|6
|Start a Riot
|DUCKWRTH, Shaboozey
|2:51
|7
|Hide (feat. Seezyn)
|Juice WRLD / George Dickinson
|3:26
|8
|Memories
|Thutmose
|3:19
|9
|Save the Day (feat. Coi Leray & lougotcash)
|Ski Mask the Slump God, Jacquees
|2:59
|10
|Let Go
|Beau Young Prince
|2:58
|11
|Scared of the Dark (feat. XXXTENTACION)
|Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign
|3:53
|12
|Elevate (feat. Denzel Curry, YBN Cordae, SwaVay & Trevor Rich)
|DJ Khalil / Andre Jones
|3:39
|13
|Home
|Vince Staples
|3:31