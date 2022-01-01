Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Человек-паук: Через вселенные» (2018)
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Человек-паук: Через вселенные 2018 / США
Музыка из мультфильма «Человек-паук: Через вселенные» (2018)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From & Inspired by the Motion Picture)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From & Inspired by the Motion Picture) 13 композиций. Blackway, Black Caviar, Post Malone, Swae Lee, Jaden, Nicki Minaj, Anuel AA, Aminé, DUCKWRTH, Shaboozey, Juice WRLD, Thutmose, Ski Mask the Slump God, Jacquees, Beau Young Prince, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Khalil, Vince Staples
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 What's Up Danger Blackway, Black Caviar 3:42
2 Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) Post Malone, Swae Lee / Carl Rosen 2:38
3 Way Up Jaden / Tremaine Winfrey 2:34
4 Familia (feat. Bantu) [Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse] Nicki Minaj, Anuel AA 2:55
5 Invincible Aminé 3:16
6 Start a Riot DUCKWRTH, Shaboozey 2:51
7 Hide (feat. Seezyn) Juice WRLD / George Dickinson 3:26
8 Memories Thutmose 3:19
9 Save the Day (feat. Coi Leray & lougotcash) Ski Mask the Slump God, Jacquees 2:59
10 Let Go Beau Young Prince 2:58
11 Scared of the Dark (feat. XXXTENTACION) Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign 3:53
12 Elevate (feat. Denzel Curry, YBN Cordae, SwaVay & Trevor Rich) DJ Khalil / Andre Jones 3:39
13 Home Vince Staples 3:31
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Человек-паук: Через вселенные» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Человек-паук: Через вселенные» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
