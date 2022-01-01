|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Go!
|Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch
|1:38
|2
|My Superhero Movie
|Jacob Jeffries
|2:24
|3
|Upbeat Inspirational Song About Life
|Michael Bolton, Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch
|2:36
|4
|Crystals
|, M A E S T R O
|1:05
|5
|Shenanigans
|Peter Rida Michail, Khary Payton
|1:16
|6
|Go! (Battle Remix)
|Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch / Jared Faber
|1:27
|7
|Go! (Remix)
|2:01
|8
|Upbeat Inspirational Song About Life (Reprise)
|Michael Bolton, Scott Menville
|2:30
|9
|Welcome to Jump City
|Jared Faber
|0:43
|10
|Balloon Man Invades
|Jared Faber
|1:19
|11
|Check This Out
|Jared Faber, Joel Virgel
|0:42
|12
|This is Where They Make Movies
|Jared Faber / Frederick Jason Kron
|1:32
|13
|Slade Arch Nemesis Suite
|Jared Faber
|2:14
|14
|Chasing Slade
|Jared Faber
|2:26
|15
|Slade's Master Plan
|Jared Faber
|2:00
|16
|Robin Misses the Titans
|Jared Faber
|0:39
|17
|The Tower Collapses
|Jared Faber / Frederick Jason Kron
|0:44
|18
|Titans Save the World Suite
|Jared Faber
|1:00
|19
|Slade Becomes Giant Robot
|Jared Faber
|1:02
|20
|Justice League Returns / Saved by Titans
|Jared Faber
|0:56
|21
|Star Labs / Doomsday Device
|Jared Faber
|2:21
|22
|Worthy Arch Nemesis
|Jared Faber
|2:19
|23
|Back to the Future Theme
|Fred Kron / Alan Silvestri
|0:44