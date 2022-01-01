Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Юные титаны, вперед! Юные титаны, вперед!
Киноафиша Фильмы Юные титаны, вперед! Музыка из мультфильма «Юные титаны, вперед!» (2018)
Teen Titans, Go! Юные титаны, вперед! 2018 / США
6.8 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Юные титаны, вперед!» (2018)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch, Jacob Jeffries, Michael Bolton, Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch, , M A E S T R O, Peter Rida Michail, Khary Payton, , Michael Bolton, Scott Menville, Jared Faber, Jared Faber, Joel Virgel, Fred Kron
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Go! Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch 1:38
2 My Superhero Movie Jacob Jeffries 2:24
3 Upbeat Inspirational Song About Life Michael Bolton, Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch 2:36
4 Crystals , M A E S T R O 1:05
5 Shenanigans Peter Rida Michail, Khary Payton 1:16
6 Go! (Battle Remix) Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch / Jared Faber 1:27
7 Go! (Remix) 2:01
8 Upbeat Inspirational Song About Life (Reprise) Michael Bolton, Scott Menville 2:30
9 Welcome to Jump City Jared Faber 0:43
10 Balloon Man Invades Jared Faber 1:19
11 Check This Out Jared Faber, Joel Virgel 0:42
12 This is Where They Make Movies Jared Faber / Frederick Jason Kron 1:32
13 Slade Arch Nemesis Suite Jared Faber 2:14
14 Chasing Slade Jared Faber 2:26
15 Slade's Master Plan Jared Faber 2:00
16 Robin Misses the Titans Jared Faber 0:39
17 The Tower Collapses Jared Faber / Frederick Jason Kron 0:44
18 Titans Save the World Suite Jared Faber 1:00
19 Slade Becomes Giant Robot Jared Faber 1:02
20 Justice League Returns / Saved by Titans Jared Faber 0:56
21 Star Labs / Doomsday Device Jared Faber 2:21
22 Worthy Arch Nemesis Jared Faber 2:19
23 Back to the Future Theme Fred Kron / Alan Silvestri 0:44
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Юные титаны, вперед!» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Юные титаны, вперед!» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Приложение киноафиши