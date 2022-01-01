Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Невероятные приключения Факира Невероятные приключения Факира
Музыка из фильма «Невероятные приключения Факира» (2018)
The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Невероятные приключения Факира 2018 / Франция
6.0 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Невероятные приключения Факира» (2018)

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Nicolas Errèra, Nicolas Errèra, Франц Шуберт
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Aja's Theme (Orchestral Version) Nicolas Errèra 2:48
2 Magic Tricks Nicolas Errèra 2:07
3 Karma Is Everything Nicolas Errèra 2:12
4 Born in Mumbai Nicolas Errèra 2:22
5 Send Them to Spain (feat. Ben Miller) Nicolas Errèra 2:01
6 This Is Not a Date, Pt. 1 Nicolas Errèra 2:00
7 Aja's Theme (Piano Solo) Nicolas Errèra 1:37
8 We Are Going to Lybia Nicolas Errèra 2:07
9 Ciao Mister Aja Nicolas Errèra 1:59
10 A Level Playing Field Nicolas Errèra 2:09
11 My Father Nicolas Errèra 1:21
12 Her Heart Stopped Beating Nicolas Errèra, Франц Шуберт 1:49
13 The Paper Plane Nicolas Errèra 1:37
14 You're in Love Nicolas Errèra 2:08
15 I'm a Rich Man Nicolas Errèra 1:10
16 Send Them to Spain (Instrumental) Nicolas Errèra 2:01
17 This Is Not a Date, Pt. 2 Nicolas Errèra 2:16
18 Stood-up at the Eiffel Tower Nicolas Errèra 1:15
19 Aja's Theme (Return to India) Nicolas Errèra 1:36
20 Where She Wanted to Be (Aja's Theme) Nicolas Errèra 1:34
Доступен список песен из фильма «Невероятные приключения Факира» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Невероятные приключения Факира» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
