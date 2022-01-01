|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Aja's Theme (Orchestral Version)
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:48
|2
|Magic Tricks
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:07
|3
|Karma Is Everything
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:12
|4
|Born in Mumbai
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:22
|5
|Send Them to Spain (feat. Ben Miller)
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:01
|6
|This Is Not a Date, Pt. 1
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:00
|7
|Aja's Theme (Piano Solo)
|Nicolas Errèra
|1:37
|8
|We Are Going to Lybia
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:07
|9
|Ciao Mister Aja
|Nicolas Errèra
|1:59
|10
|A Level Playing Field
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:09
|11
|My Father
|Nicolas Errèra
|1:21
|12
|Her Heart Stopped Beating
|Nicolas Errèra, Франц Шуберт
|1:49
|13
|The Paper Plane
|Nicolas Errèra
|1:37
|14
|You're in Love
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:08
|15
|I'm a Rich Man
|Nicolas Errèra
|1:10
|16
|Send Them to Spain (Instrumental)
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:01
|17
|This Is Not a Date, Pt. 2
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:16
|18
|Stood-up at the Eiffel Tower
|Nicolas Errèra
|1:15
|19
|Aja's Theme (Return to India)
|Nicolas Errèra
|1:36
|20
|Where She Wanted to Be (Aja's Theme)
|Nicolas Errèra
|1:34