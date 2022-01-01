|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Chechnya, Russia
|The Newton Brothers
|2:53
|2
|Alice Is Dead
|The Newton Brothers
|2:30
|3
|Off the Team
|The Newton Brothers
|0:54
|4
|Taken
|The Newton Brothers
|1:10
|5
|Welcome to Hades
|The Newton Brothers
|1:35
|6
|Pursuit
|The Newton Brothers
|1:39
|7
|The Sanctuary
|The Newton Brothers
|1:51
|8
|I'm Predictable
|The Newton Brothers
|1:36
|9
|Derosa
|The Newton Brothers
|2:03
|10
|The Zoo
|The Newton Brothers
|5:18
|11
|Inmate 1764
|The Newton Brothers
|2:40
|12
|Escape Plan
|The Newton Brothers
|4:03
|13
|Kimbral
|The Newton Brothers
|1:26
|14
|Layout
|The Newton Brothers
|4:13
|15
|You Are Family
|The Newton Brothers
|1:19
|16
|Find a Way Out
|The Newton Brothers
|3:17
|17
|Breslin Fights
|The Newton Brothers
|1:54
|18
|We Move Together
|The Newton Brothers
|6:59
|19
|System Down
|The Newton Brothers
|5:36
|20
|End Credits
|The Newton Brothers
|6:02