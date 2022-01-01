Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
План побега 2 План побега 2
Escape Plan 2: Hades План побега 2 2018 / США / Китай
20 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 3.8
Музыка из фильма «План побега 2» (2018)

Escape Plan 2: Hades (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Escape Plan 2: Hades (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. The Newton Brothers
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Chechnya, Russia The Newton Brothers 2:53
2 Alice Is Dead The Newton Brothers 2:30
3 Off the Team The Newton Brothers 0:54
4 Taken The Newton Brothers 1:10
5 Welcome to Hades The Newton Brothers 1:35
6 Pursuit The Newton Brothers 1:39
7 The Sanctuary The Newton Brothers 1:51
8 I'm Predictable The Newton Brothers 1:36
9 Derosa The Newton Brothers 2:03
10 The Zoo The Newton Brothers 5:18
11 Inmate 1764 The Newton Brothers 2:40
12 Escape Plan The Newton Brothers 4:03
13 Kimbral The Newton Brothers 1:26
14 Layout The Newton Brothers 4:13
15 You Are Family The Newton Brothers 1:19
16 Find a Way Out The Newton Brothers 3:17
17 Breslin Fights The Newton Brothers 1:54
18 We Move Together The Newton Brothers 6:59
19 System Down The Newton Brothers 5:36
20 End Credits The Newton Brothers 6:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «План побега 2» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «План побега 2» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
