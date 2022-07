1 Opening Brent McCorkle 2:35

2 Home Is Where the Monster Lives Brent McCorkle 1:00

3 Dreams Don't Pay the Bills Brent McCorkle 1:22

4 Please Stay Brent McCorkle 0:38

5 Heading Home Brent McCorkle 0:46

6 What Did You Do? (Bonus Track) Brent McCorkle 0:46

7 Come Back Brent McCorkle 0:53

8 Millard! Brent McCorkle 0:50

9 Not Now, Not Never Brent McCorkle 2:11

10 How Excited Are You? Brent McCorkle 0:42

11 I'm Fine Brent McCorkle 0:48

12 I Don't Belong There Brent McCorkle 2:21

13 Don't Go Brent McCorkle 1:05

14 We're Going to Gma Brent McCorkle 1:16

15 You're Not Good Enough Brent McCorkle 2:16

16 Time to Face the Music Brent McCorkle 0:58

17 God Can Forgive You, I Can't Brent McCorkle 5:29

18 Redemption Brent McCorkle 4:11

19 I Was Listening Brent McCorkle 2:48

20 Finding Purpose in the Pain Brent McCorkle 2:14

21 The House Is Empty (Bonus Track) Brent McCorkle 2:04

22 That Kid Wrote This? Brent McCorkle 0:57

23 I've Never Told My Story Brent McCorkle 1:26

24 I'm Sorry Brent McCorkle 1:10

25 Glimpse Brent McCorkle 1:28

26 Where We Go from Here Brent McCorkle 1:36