|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|We Got Ourselves a Cowboy
|Clinton Shorter
|1:49
|2
|Not Once
|Clinton Shorter
|1:17
|3
|Osiris
|Clinton Shorter
|4:22
|4
|Ventor
|Clinton Shorter
|5:54
|5
|Gone Rogue
|Clinton Shorter
|1:55
|6
|Driving And Reading
|Clinton Shorter
|1:48
|7
|Tracking Me
|Clinton Shorter
|2:03
|8
|Roy Number 2
|Clinton Shorter
|2:29
|9
|I Have Done This
|Clinton Shorter
|2:03
|10
|The Power Of God
|Clinton Shorter
|2:43
|11
|So This Is It
|Clinton Shorter
|1:49
|12
|I Could Do This Forever
|Clinton Shorter
|3:02
|13
|The Spindle is Working
|Clinton Shorter
|1:59
|14
|Our Boy
|Clinton Shorter
|1:51
|15
|Wait for Me
|Clinton Shorter
|3:04