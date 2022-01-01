Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Две королевы Две королевы
Музыка из фильма «Две королевы» (2018)
Mary Queen of Scots Две королевы 2018 / Великобритания
7.2 Оцените
26 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Две королевы» (2018)

Mary Queen of Scots (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Mary Queen of Scots (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Max Richter, London Voices
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Shores of Scotland Max Richter 1:52
2 Elizabeth's Portrait Max Richter 3:40
3 A Claim to the Throne Max Richter 3:05
4 If Ye Love Me London Voices / Thomas Tallis 2:11
5 My Crown Max Richter 2:51
6 The Poem Max Richter 2:23
7 Darnley's Visit Max Richter 2:05
8 The Wedding Max Richter 2:44
9 Knox Max Richter 3:14
10 The Hilltop Max Richter 1:55
11 Rizzio's Plea Max Richter 1:48
12 The Ambush Max Richter 2:06
13 Pray for Me Max Richter 5:50
14 A New Generation Max Richter 2:48
15 Darnley's Dismissal Max Richter 3:43
16 Outmaneuvered Max Richter 5:27
17 The Assassination Max Richter 2:29
18 Finale Max Richter 8:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Две королевы» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Две королевы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
