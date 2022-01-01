|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Shores of Scotland
|Max Richter
|1:52
|2
|Elizabeth's Portrait
|Max Richter
|3:40
|3
|A Claim to the Throne
|Max Richter
|3:05
|4
|If Ye Love Me
|London Voices / Thomas Tallis
|2:11
|5
|My Crown
|Max Richter
|2:51
|6
|The Poem
|Max Richter
|2:23
|7
|Darnley's Visit
|Max Richter
|2:05
|8
|The Wedding
|Max Richter
|2:44
|9
|Knox
|Max Richter
|3:14
|10
|The Hilltop
|Max Richter
|1:55
|11
|Rizzio's Plea
|Max Richter
|1:48
|12
|The Ambush
|Max Richter
|2:06
|13
|Pray for Me
|Max Richter
|5:50
|14
|A New Generation
|Max Richter
|2:48
|15
|Darnley's Dismissal
|Max Richter
|3:43
|16
|Outmaneuvered
|Max Richter
|5:27
|17
|The Assassination
|Max Richter
|2:29
|18
|Finale
|Max Richter
|8:24