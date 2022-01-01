|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|26 Miles (Santa Catalina)
|The Four Preps / Bruce Belland
|2:29
|2
|Twenty Five Miles
|Edwin Starr / Jerry Wexler
|3:22
|3
|Bend Me, Shape Me
|The American Breed
|2:13
|4
|This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak For You)
|Cynthia Erivo / Lamont Dozier
|3:04
|5
|He’s A Rebel
|Alana Da Fonseca / Gene Pitney
|2:54
|6
|I Got a Feeling
|Four Tops / Eddie Holland
|3:04
|7
|Can't Take My Eyes Off You
|Frankie Valli / Bob Crewe
|3:23
|8
|Bernadette
|Four Tops / Eddie Holland
|3:03
|9
|He's Sure the Boy I Love
|The Crystals / Barry Mann
|2:45
|10
|The Letter
|The Box Tops
|1:55
|11
|Twelve Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming To the Canyon)
|The Mamas & The Papas / John Phillips
|3:26
|12
|Baby, I Love You
|Tommy Roe / Ellie Greenwich
|2:40
|13
|Hold On I'm Coming
|Cynthia Erivo / David Porter
|2:48