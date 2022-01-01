Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Ничего хорошего в отеле «Эль Рояль» Ничего хорошего в отеле «Эль Рояль»
Киноафиша Фильмы Ничего хорошего в отеле «Эль Рояль» Музыка из фильма «Ничего хорошего в отеле «Эль Рояль»» (2018)
Bad Times at the El Royale Ничего хорошего в отеле «Эль Рояль» 2018 / США
7.6 Оцените
66 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Ничего хорошего в отеле «Эль Рояль»» (2018)

Bad Times at the El Royale (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Bad Times at the El Royale (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. The Four Preps, Edwin Starr, The American Breed, Cynthia Erivo, Alana Da Fonseca, Four Tops, Frankie Valli, The Crystals, The Box Tops, The Mamas & The Papas, Tommy Roe
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 26 Miles (Santa Catalina) The Four Preps / Bruce Belland 2:29
2 Twenty Five Miles Edwin Starr / Jerry Wexler 3:22
3 Bend Me, Shape Me The American Breed 2:13
4 This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak For You) Cynthia Erivo / Lamont Dozier 3:04
5 He’s A Rebel Alana Da Fonseca / Gene Pitney 2:54
6 I Got a Feeling Four Tops / Eddie Holland 3:04
7 Can't Take My Eyes Off You Frankie Valli / Bob Crewe 3:23
8 Bernadette Four Tops / Eddie Holland 3:03
9 He's Sure the Boy I Love The Crystals / Barry Mann 2:45
10 The Letter The Box Tops 1:55
11 Twelve Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming To the Canyon) The Mamas & The Papas / John Phillips 3:26
12 Baby, I Love You Tommy Roe / Ellie Greenwich 2:40
13 Hold On I'm Coming Cynthia Erivo / David Porter 2:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ничего хорошего в отеле «Эль Рояль»» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ничего хорошего в отеле «Эль Рояль»» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
