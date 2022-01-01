|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Wake the Girls
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:37
|2
|Train North
|Джон Пауэлл
|4:02
|3
|Skagway, Alaska
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:31
|4
|Snowy Climb
|Джон Пауэлл
|1:25
|5
|First Sledding Attempt
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:27
|6
|The Ghost Wolf of Dreams
|Джон Пауэлл
|1:06
|7
|Joining the Team
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:59
|8
|Ice Rescue
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:26
|9
|Sometimes Nature's Cruel and Gods Fight
|Джон Пауэлл
|4:57
|10
|Buck Takes the Lead
|Джон Пауэлл
|4:54
|11
|We Carry Love
|Джон Пауэлл
|3:02
|12
|Couldn't Find the Words
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:22
|13
|Overpacked Sled
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:31
|14
|Newfangled Telegram
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:23
|15
|In My Bed?
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:54
|16
|Buck & Thornton's Big Adventure
|Джон Пауэлл
|4:36
|17
|Finding Bears and Love in the Woods
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:57
|18
|They're All Gone
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:51
|19
|Rewilding
|Джон Пауэлл
|3:48
|20
|Animal Nature
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:34
|21
|Come Say Goodbye
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:09
|22
|What an Adventure
|Джон Пауэлл
|3:02
|23
|The Call of the Wild
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:51