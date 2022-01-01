Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
The Call of the Wild Зов предков 2020 / США
The Call of the Wild Зов предков 2020 / США
8.5 Оцените
109 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из мультфильма «Зов предков» (2020)

Зов предков (Оригинальный саундтрек)
Зов предков (Оригинальный саундтрек) 23 композиции. Джон Пауэлл
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Wake the Girls Джон Пауэлл 2:37
2 Train North Джон Пауэлл 4:02
3 Skagway, Alaska Джон Пауэлл 2:31
4 Snowy Climb Джон Пауэлл 1:25
5 First Sledding Attempt Джон Пауэлл 2:27
6 The Ghost Wolf of Dreams Джон Пауэлл 1:06
7 Joining the Team Джон Пауэлл 2:59
8 Ice Rescue Джон Пауэлл 2:26
9 Sometimes Nature's Cruel and Gods Fight Джон Пауэлл 4:57
10 Buck Takes the Lead Джон Пауэлл 4:54
11 We Carry Love Джон Пауэлл 3:02
12 Couldn't Find the Words Джон Пауэлл 2:22
13 Overpacked Sled Джон Пауэлл 2:31
14 Newfangled Telegram Джон Пауэлл 2:23
15 In My Bed? Джон Пауэлл 2:54
16 Buck & Thornton's Big Adventure Джон Пауэлл 4:36
17 Finding Bears and Love in the Woods Джон Пауэлл 2:57
18 They're All Gone Джон Пауэлл 2:51
19 Rewilding Джон Пауэлл 3:48
20 Animal Nature Джон Пауэлл 2:34
21 Come Say Goodbye Джон Пауэлл 2:09
22 What an Adventure Джон Пауэлл 3:02
23 The Call of the Wild Джон Пауэлл 2:51
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Зов предков» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Зов предков» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
