|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Tiny Lights
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|3:05
|2
|Tommy's Theme
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|2:21
|3
|Mayfair
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|1:52
|4
|Hotel Room
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|2:34
|5
|So15
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|1:21
|6
|Initiation
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|1:13
|7
|Allegory
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|2:39
|8
|Playground
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|1:36
|9
|Late Night Sex
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|2:35
|10
|Innocence
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|1:27
|11
|Dead Russian
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|2:10
|12
|The Shadow
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|1:52
|13
|Guilt
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|2:28
|14
|Hands
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|1:33
|15
|War
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|2:14
|16
|Shame
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|1:32
|17
|Ghosts
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|2:36
|18
|The Bridge
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|1:12
|19
|Kings African Rifles
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|5:07
|20
|Christmas
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|3:38
|21
|Googly
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|1:57
|22
|The Shadow (feat. Lil Probz) [Extended Mix]
|Ruth Barrett / Ruth Danielle Barrett
|2:13