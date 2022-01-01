Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Мастер
Музыка из фильма «Мастер» (2017)
Mesteren Мастер 2017 / Дания
6.2 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Мастер» (2017)

Mesteren (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Mesteren (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Rumle, Nicholas Sillitoe, Oscar Alvarez Rifbjerg, Anne Marie Almedal, Mundane, Spejlvendt, Salka Valka, Am And The Uv
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I Don't Know How to Get in Your Heart Rumle 2:20
2 Arrival Reflects Nicholas Sillitoe 2:00
3 Villa Dolores Oscar Alvarez Rifbjerg 6:55
4 Ghost Nicholas Sillitoe 1:10
5 Away Away Anne Marie Almedal / Nicholas Sillitoe 4:37
6 CPH Lovers Nicholas Sillitoe 2:37
7 Trail Nicholas Sillitoe 2:13
8 Dark Were the Days Mundane 3:36
9 Window Night Nicholas Sillitoe 2:35
10 Night Nicholas Sillitoe 1:11
11 Slutspurten Spejlvendt 3:04
12 Running to the Lakes Rumle 3:18
13 Father Son Revelation Nicholas Sillitoe 2:17
14 The Pardoner Rumle 3:07
15 The Pines Salka Valka 2:14
16 There's a Brighter Love Salka Valka 4:24
17 No Tomorrow Am And The Uv / Anne Marie Almedal 1:41
18 Do You Love Me? Nicholas Sillitoe 1:30
19 Exhibition Nicholas Sillitoe 3:02
20 All My Words (Live) Rumle 4:48
21 Ghost End Title Nicholas Sillitoe 2:50
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мастер» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мастер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
