Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Пятница Пятница
Киноафиша Фильмы Пятница Музыка из фильма «Пятница» (1995)
Friday Пятница 1995 / США
7.3 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Пятница» (1995)

Вся информация о фильме
Friday (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Friday (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, Scarface, C.J. Mac, Threat, Cypress Hill, Mack 10, The Isley Brothers, Bootsy Collins, Bernie Worrell, Rick James, Rose Royce, Funkdoobiest, Tha Alkaholiks, E A Ski, The 2 Live Crew, Roger
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Friday Ice Cube / George Clinton, Jr. 3:50
2 Keep Their Heads Ringin' Dr. Dre / J-Flex 5:06
3 Friday Night Scarface, C.J. Mac / Joseph Johnson 3:39
4 Lettin' N****s Know Threat 4:29
5 Roll It Up, Light It Up, Smoke It Up Cypress Hill 3:31
6 Take a Hit Mack 10 4:35
7 Tryin' To See Another Day The Isley Brothers 3:37
8 You Got Me Wide Open Bootsy Collins, Bernie Worrell / Ice Cube 4:46
9 Mary Jane Rick James 3:57
10 I Wanna Get Next To You Rose Royce 3:55
11 Superhoes Funkdoobiest 3:43
12 Coast II Coast Tha Alkaholiks 5:07
13 Blast If I Have To E A Ski 4:00
14 Hoochie Mama The 2 Live Crew 2:59
15 I Heard It Through the Grapevine Roger / Barrett Strong 6:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пятница» (1995) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пятница» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Приложение киноафиши