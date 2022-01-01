1 Friday Ice Cube / George Clinton, Jr. 3:50

2 Keep Their Heads Ringin' Dr. Dre / J-Flex 5:06

3 Friday Night Scarface, C.J. Mac / Joseph Johnson 3:39

4 Lettin' N****s Know Threat 4:29

5 Roll It Up, Light It Up, Smoke It Up Cypress Hill 3:31

6 Take a Hit Mack 10 4:35

7 Tryin' To See Another Day The Isley Brothers 3:37

8 You Got Me Wide Open Bootsy Collins, Bernie Worrell / Ice Cube 4:46

9 Mary Jane Rick James 3:57

10 I Wanna Get Next To You Rose Royce 3:55

11 Superhoes Funkdoobiest 3:43

12 Coast II Coast Tha Alkaholiks 5:07

13 Blast If I Have To E A Ski 4:00

14 Hoochie Mama The 2 Live Crew 2:59