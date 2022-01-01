|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Friday
|Ice Cube / George Clinton, Jr.
|3:50
|2
|Keep Their Heads Ringin'
|Dr. Dre / J-Flex
|5:06
|3
|Friday Night
|Scarface, C.J. Mac / Joseph Johnson
|3:39
|4
|Lettin' N****s Know
|Threat
|4:29
|5
|Roll It Up, Light It Up, Smoke It Up
|Cypress Hill
|3:31
|6
|Take a Hit
|Mack 10
|4:35
|7
|Tryin' To See Another Day
|The Isley Brothers
|3:37
|8
|You Got Me Wide Open
|Bootsy Collins, Bernie Worrell / Ice Cube
|4:46
|9
|Mary Jane
|Rick James
|3:57
|10
|I Wanna Get Next To You
|Rose Royce
|3:55
|11
|Superhoes
|Funkdoobiest
|3:43
|12
|Coast II Coast
|Tha Alkaholiks
|5:07
|13
|Blast If I Have To
|E A Ski
|4:00
|14
|Hoochie Mama
|The 2 Live Crew
|2:59
|15
|I Heard It Through the Grapevine
|Roger / Barrett Strong
|6:48