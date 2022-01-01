Оповещения от Киноафиши
Музыка из фильма «Отряд самоубийц: Миссия навылет» (2021)
The Suicide Squad Отряд самоубийц: Миссия навылет 2021 / США
152 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Отряд самоубийц: Миссия навылет» (2021)

The Suicide Squad (Score from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Suicide Squad (Score from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. John Murphy
So This Is the Famous Suicide Squad (from The Suicide Squad) - Single
So This Is the Famous Suicide Squad (from The Suicide Squad) - Single 1 композиция. John Murphy
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 So This Is the Famous Suicide Squad (from The Suicide Squad) John Murphy 1:50
2 Approaching the Beach John Murphy 1:12
3 Mayhem on the Beach John Murphy 2:13
4 Waller's Deal - Meet the Team John Murphy 2:20
5 Harley Gets the Javelin John Murphy 0:58
6 Approaching the Guerrilla Camp John Murphy 1:46
7 Project Starfish John Murphy 2:04
8 Red Flag John Murphy 2:49
9 Interdimensional Virus John Murphy 2:26
10 Ratcatcher's Story John Murphy 3:10
11 Harley Sings John Murphy 1:31
12 Breaking into Jotunheim John Murphy 1:38
13 Dirty Little Secrets John Murphy 2:23
14 Peacemaker... What a Joke John Murphy 1:41
15 King Shark and the Clyrax (feat. Jessica Rotter) John Murphy 2:16
16 Bombs Go Off! John Murphy 2:58
17 Suicide Squad vs. Starro the Conqueror John Murphy 3:56
18 The Star-Crossed Wake Up John Murphy 1:47
19 Panic on the Streets John Murphy 1:18
20 The Squad Turn Back John Murphy 1:33
21 The Squad Fight Back John Murphy 3:31
22 Ratism John Murphy 3:28
23 Bloodsport's Deal John Murphy 2:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Отряд самоубийц: Миссия навылет» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Отряд самоубийц: Миссия навылет» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
