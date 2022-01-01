|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|So This Is the Famous Suicide Squad (from The Suicide Squad)
|John Murphy
|1:50
|2
|Approaching the Beach
|John Murphy
|1:12
|3
|Mayhem on the Beach
|John Murphy
|2:13
|4
|Waller's Deal - Meet the Team
|John Murphy
|2:20
|5
|Harley Gets the Javelin
|John Murphy
|0:58
|6
|Approaching the Guerrilla Camp
|John Murphy
|1:46
|7
|Project Starfish
|John Murphy
|2:04
|8
|Red Flag
|John Murphy
|2:49
|9
|Interdimensional Virus
|John Murphy
|2:26
|10
|Ratcatcher's Story
|John Murphy
|3:10
|11
|Harley Sings
|John Murphy
|1:31
|12
|Breaking into Jotunheim
|John Murphy
|1:38
|13
|Dirty Little Secrets
|John Murphy
|2:23
|14
|Peacemaker... What a Joke
|John Murphy
|1:41
|15
|King Shark and the Clyrax (feat. Jessica Rotter)
|John Murphy
|2:16
|16
|Bombs Go Off!
|John Murphy
|2:58
|17
|Suicide Squad vs. Starro the Conqueror
|John Murphy
|3:56
|18
|The Star-Crossed Wake Up
|John Murphy
|1:47
|19
|Panic on the Streets
|John Murphy
|1:18
|20
|The Squad Turn Back
|John Murphy
|1:33
|21
|The Squad Fight Back
|John Murphy
|3:31
|22
|Ratism
|John Murphy
|3:28
|23
|Bloodsport's Deal
|John Murphy
|2:11