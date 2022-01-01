|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Curtain Up
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:37
|2
|Three Flops Later
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:23
|3
|Do the Needful
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:23
|4
|Damned Expensive Being a Gentleman
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:50
|5
|Charlie and the Necromancer
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:18
|6
|Are There No Workhouses?
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:15
|7
|Humbug
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:41
|8
|Only 6 Weeks
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:55
|9
|You Wish To Borrow More?
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:06
|10
|Scrooge Appears
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:52
|11
|Marley
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:44
|12
|Lighten the Burden of Another
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:43
|13
|Ghost of Christmas Past
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:03
|14
|The Second Ghost
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:40
|15
|Well, It's Forster
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:45
|16
|Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:54
|17
|Time You Went Back To Devon, Father
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:13
|18
|Still Don't Have an Ending
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:07
|19
|Than Your Own Flesh and Blood
|Майкл Дэнна
|4:47
|20
|Whose Grave Is That?
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:13
|21
|The Final Chapter
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:37
|22
|A Gift From Your Father
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:13
|23
|Who's Going To Carve the Turkey?
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:09
|24
|Exactly As I Had Imagined
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:04
|25
|The Germans Call It a Tannenbaum
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:02
|26
|In the Season of Hope
|Майкл Дэнна
|3:02