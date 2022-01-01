Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Необыкновенная история на Рождество Необыкновенная история на Рождество
Киноафиша Фильмы Необыкновенная история на Рождество Музыка из фильма «Необыкновенная история на Рождество» (2017)
The Man Who Invented Christmas Необыкновенная история на Рождество 2017 / Ирландия / Канада
6.9 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Необыкновенная история на Рождество» (2017)

Вся информация о фильме
The Man Who Invented Christmas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Man Who Invented Christmas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 26 композиций. Майкл Дэнна
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Curtain Up Майкл Дэнна 1:37
2 Three Flops Later Майкл Дэнна 1:23
3 Do the Needful Майкл Дэнна 1:23
4 Damned Expensive Being a Gentleman Майкл Дэнна 0:50
5 Charlie and the Necromancer Майкл Дэнна 1:18
6 Are There No Workhouses? Майкл Дэнна 1:15
7 Humbug Майкл Дэнна 1:41
8 Only 6 Weeks Майкл Дэнна 0:55
9 You Wish To Borrow More? Майкл Дэнна 1:06
10 Scrooge Appears Майкл Дэнна 1:52
11 Marley Майкл Дэнна 2:44
12 Lighten the Burden of Another Майкл Дэнна 0:43
13 Ghost of Christmas Past Майкл Дэнна 2:03
14 The Second Ghost Майкл Дэнна 1:40
15 Well, It's Forster Майкл Дэнна 0:45
16 Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come Майкл Дэнна 2:54
17 Time You Went Back To Devon, Father Майкл Дэнна 1:13
18 Still Don't Have an Ending Майкл Дэнна 2:07
19 Than Your Own Flesh and Blood Майкл Дэнна 4:47
20 Whose Grave Is That? Майкл Дэнна 2:13
21 The Final Chapter Майкл Дэнна 1:37
22 A Gift From Your Father Майкл Дэнна 1:13
23 Who's Going To Carve the Turkey? Майкл Дэнна 2:09
24 Exactly As I Had Imagined Майкл Дэнна 1:04
25 The Germans Call It a Tannenbaum Майкл Дэнна 1:02
26 In the Season of Hope Майкл Дэнна 3:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Необыкновенная история на Рождество» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Необыкновенная история на Рождество» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Приложение киноафиши