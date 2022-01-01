|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Naked in the Fields
|Gabriel Dimarco, Ben Amakye-Boateng / Gabriel Dimarco
|1:26
|2
|Montage to Volta
|Gabriel Dimarco, Ben Amakye-Boateng / Gabriel Dimarco
|1:12
|3
|Walking Through Ridicule
|Gabriel Dimarco
|2:54
|4
|Main Title: Children of the Mountain
|Gabriel Dimarco
|1:57
|5
|Asantewaa Says Goodbye
|Gabriel Dimarco, Ben Amakye-Boateng / Gabriel Dimarco
|2:12
|6
|Birth
|Gabriel Dimarco
|3:25
|7
|Koshivi
|Gabriel Dimarco, Ben Amakye-Boateng / Gabriel Dimarco
|1:21
|8
|Attempt to Smother
|Gabriel Dimarco
|1:51
|9
|Gathering the People
|Gabriel Dimarco
|2:05
|10
|Rape
|Gabriel Dimarco
|0:33
|11
|Begging for Forgiveness
|Gabriel Dimarco
|1:36
|12
|Nuku Is Abandoned
|Gabriel Dimarco
|3:55
|13
|Remorse by the River
|Gabriel Dimarco, Ben Amakye-Boateng / Gabriel Dimarco
|5:21