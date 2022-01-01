Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Дети гор Дети гор
Киноафиша Фильмы Дети гор Музыка из фильма «Дети гор» (2016)
Children of the Mountain Дети гор 2016 / США / Грузия / Гана
7.8 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Дети гор» (2016)

Вся информация о фильме
Children of the Mountain (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Children of the Mountain (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Gabriel Dimarco, Ben Amakye-Boateng, Gabriel Dimarco
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Naked in the Fields Gabriel Dimarco, Ben Amakye-Boateng / Gabriel Dimarco 1:26
2 Montage to Volta Gabriel Dimarco, Ben Amakye-Boateng / Gabriel Dimarco 1:12
3 Walking Through Ridicule Gabriel Dimarco 2:54
4 Main Title: Children of the Mountain Gabriel Dimarco 1:57
5 Asantewaa Says Goodbye Gabriel Dimarco, Ben Amakye-Boateng / Gabriel Dimarco 2:12
6 Birth Gabriel Dimarco 3:25
7 Koshivi Gabriel Dimarco, Ben Amakye-Boateng / Gabriel Dimarco 1:21
8 Attempt to Smother Gabriel Dimarco 1:51
9 Gathering the People Gabriel Dimarco 2:05
10 Rape Gabriel Dimarco 0:33
11 Begging for Forgiveness Gabriel Dimarco 1:36
12 Nuku Is Abandoned Gabriel Dimarco 3:55
13 Remorse by the River Gabriel Dimarco, Ben Amakye-Boateng / Gabriel Dimarco 5:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дети гор» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дети гор» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Приложение киноафиши