|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Beach
|Лорн Бэлф
|4:09
|2
|Meeting with Month
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:12
|3
|An Unsociable Hour
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:34
|4
|Eisenhower Will Listen
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:38
|5
|Back to London
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:33
|6
|Journey to the Camp
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:07
|7
|Meeting with the King
|Лорн Бэлф
|5:28
|8
|Let It Rain
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:40
|9
|The Ships Are Gathering
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:33
|10
|We Could All Help
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:46
|11
|A Cottage by the Sea
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:40
|12
|The Speech
|Лорн Бэлф
|5:48
|13
|Recovery
|Лорн Бэлф
|5:20
|14
|Purpose
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:12