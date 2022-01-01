Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Мой любимый динозавр Мой любимый динозавр
Музыка из фильма «Мой любимый динозавр» (2017)
My Pet Dinosaur Мой любимый динозавр 2017 / Австралия
Музыка из фильма «Мой любимый динозавр» (2017)

My Pet Dinosaur (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
My Pet Dinosaur (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 37 композиций. Chris Wright
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 My Pet Dinosaur Main Title Chris Wright 2:10
2 The Boys Chris Wright 2:55
3 Photographs Chris Wright 2:18
4 We're Going to the Forest Chris Wright 1:05
5 Seducted by Aliens Chris Wright 2:47
6 Just Follow My Notes Chris Wright 1:54
7 Meeting Magnus Chris Wright 3:27
8 Thirsty Boy Chris Wright 1:30
9 Home Alone Chris Wright 2:24
10 A Storm's Coming Chris Wright 2:09
11 Magnus Grows Chris Wright 1:38
12 Swear Not to Tell Chris Wright 1:37
13 Industrial Escape Chris Wright 2:50
14 Magnus Plays Cupid Chris Wright 1:06
15 I Found Something Chris Wright 2:10
16 Could You Handle Dinner Chris Wright 0:45
17 It's an Alien! Chris Wright 2:36
18 Hypotheticals Chris Wright 0:42
19 That's No Eel Chris Wright 1:16
20 The Lake Chris Wright 0:52
21 Hold Please Chris Wright 0:33
22 Get Out! Chris Wright 0:36
23 Something Stinks Chris Wright 1:50
24 It's Turning Wild Chris Wright 1:46
25 The Ufo and Junkyard Chase Chris Wright 2:11
26 I'm Never Leaving Him Chris Wright 1:50
27 You Have the Right to Remain Very Very Silent Chris Wright 1:36
28 They're Military Drones! Chris Wright 3:39
29 The Glow Worm Tunnel Chris Wright 2:25
30 Date Night Chris Wright 0:48
31 In Pursuit and the Substation Chris Wright 2:37
32 Put It on Ice and the Plan Chris Wright 3:02
33 Who Says Informant? Chris Wright 1:03
34 We're In! Chris Wright 1:41
35 Alien Hunters to the Rescue Chris Wright 5:18
36 Colonel Roderick Arrives at Fort Brightwood Chris Wright 1:18
37 Magnus Breaks Free and Finale Chris Wright 8:40
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мой любимый динозавр» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мой любимый динозавр» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
