|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|My Pet Dinosaur Main Title
|Chris Wright
|2:10
|2
|The Boys
|Chris Wright
|2:55
|3
|Photographs
|Chris Wright
|2:18
|4
|We're Going to the Forest
|Chris Wright
|1:05
|5
|Seducted by Aliens
|Chris Wright
|2:47
|6
|Just Follow My Notes
|Chris Wright
|1:54
|7
|Meeting Magnus
|Chris Wright
|3:27
|8
|Thirsty Boy
|Chris Wright
|1:30
|9
|Home Alone
|Chris Wright
|2:24
|10
|A Storm's Coming
|Chris Wright
|2:09
|11
|Magnus Grows
|Chris Wright
|1:38
|12
|Swear Not to Tell
|Chris Wright
|1:37
|13
|Industrial Escape
|Chris Wright
|2:50
|14
|Magnus Plays Cupid
|Chris Wright
|1:06
|15
|I Found Something
|Chris Wright
|2:10
|16
|Could You Handle Dinner
|Chris Wright
|0:45
|17
|It's an Alien!
|Chris Wright
|2:36
|18
|Hypotheticals
|Chris Wright
|0:42
|19
|That's No Eel
|Chris Wright
|1:16
|20
|The Lake
|Chris Wright
|0:52
|21
|Hold Please
|Chris Wright
|0:33
|22
|Get Out!
|Chris Wright
|0:36
|23
|Something Stinks
|Chris Wright
|1:50
|24
|It's Turning Wild
|Chris Wright
|1:46
|25
|The Ufo and Junkyard Chase
|Chris Wright
|2:11
|26
|I'm Never Leaving Him
|Chris Wright
|1:50
|27
|You Have the Right to Remain Very Very Silent
|Chris Wright
|1:36
|28
|They're Military Drones!
|Chris Wright
|3:39
|29
|The Glow Worm Tunnel
|Chris Wright
|2:25
|30
|Date Night
|Chris Wright
|0:48
|31
|In Pursuit and the Substation
|Chris Wright
|2:37
|32
|Put It on Ice and the Plan
|Chris Wright
|3:02
|33
|Who Says Informant?
|Chris Wright
|1:03
|34
|We're In!
|Chris Wright
|1:41
|35
|Alien Hunters to the Rescue
|Chris Wright
|5:18
|36
|Colonel Roderick Arrives at Fort Brightwood
|Chris Wright
|1:18
|37
|Magnus Breaks Free and Finale
|Chris Wright
|8:40