1 My Pet Dinosaur Main Title Chris Wright 2:10

2 The Boys Chris Wright 2:55

3 Photographs Chris Wright 2:18

4 We're Going to the Forest Chris Wright 1:05

5 Seducted by Aliens Chris Wright 2:47

6 Just Follow My Notes Chris Wright 1:54

7 Meeting Magnus Chris Wright 3:27

8 Thirsty Boy Chris Wright 1:30

9 Home Alone Chris Wright 2:24

10 A Storm's Coming Chris Wright 2:09

11 Magnus Grows Chris Wright 1:38

12 Swear Not to Tell Chris Wright 1:37

13 Industrial Escape Chris Wright 2:50

14 Magnus Plays Cupid Chris Wright 1:06

15 I Found Something Chris Wright 2:10

16 Could You Handle Dinner Chris Wright 0:45

17 It's an Alien! Chris Wright 2:36

18 Hypotheticals Chris Wright 0:42

19 That's No Eel Chris Wright 1:16

20 The Lake Chris Wright 0:52

21 Hold Please Chris Wright 0:33

22 Get Out! Chris Wright 0:36

23 Something Stinks Chris Wright 1:50

24 It's Turning Wild Chris Wright 1:46

25 The Ufo and Junkyard Chase Chris Wright 2:11

26 I'm Never Leaving Him Chris Wright 1:50

27 You Have the Right to Remain Very Very Silent Chris Wright 1:36

28 They're Military Drones! Chris Wright 3:39

29 The Glow Worm Tunnel Chris Wright 2:25

30 Date Night Chris Wright 0:48

31 In Pursuit and the Substation Chris Wright 2:37

32 Put It on Ice and the Plan Chris Wright 3:02

33 Who Says Informant? Chris Wright 1:03

34 We're In! Chris Wright 1:41

35 Alien Hunters to the Rescue Chris Wright 5:18

36 Colonel Roderick Arrives at Fort Brightwood Chris Wright 1:18