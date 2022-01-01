|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:29
|2
|The Party
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:53
|3
|Virginia Woolf
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:50
|4
|After the Party
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:31
|5
|Vita Types
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:09
|6
|Vita's Book
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:37
|7
|My Story, For You
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:24
|8
|A Long Letter
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:22
|9
|Vita & George Argue
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:04
|10
|Snatches of Happiness
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:04
|11
|Arthur Lomax
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:21
|12
|Plant Hallucination
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|2:36
|13
|Stay the Night
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|2:08
|14
|Jealous
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:50
|15
|Chapel
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:27
|16
|Bedroom
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:26
|17
|Something Wrong
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:24
|18
|Gardening
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:44
|19
|Egypt
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|2:01
|20
|Breakdown
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|2:29
|21
|Swan Song
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:43
|22
|Several Kinds of Love
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:05
|23
|Sink Into You
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:09
|24
|Fantasies
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:11
|25
|As Much As I Have to Give
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:19
|26
|Eclipse
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:42
|27
|Vita Doesn't Write
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:32
|28
|The Gallery Part 1
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|3:28
|29
|The Gallery Part 2
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|2:04
|30
|Do You Think Yourself Good
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:34
|31
|Printing Orlando
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:55
|32
|Too Reckless to Control
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:53
|33
|Nearly Going Away
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:12
|34
|Come Away With Me
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:57
|35
|Did You Love
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:03
|36
|End Credits Part 1
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|2:20
|37
|End Credits Part 2
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|2:01