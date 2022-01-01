Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Вита и Вирджиния Вита и Вирджиния
Киноафиша Фильмы Вита и Вирджиния Музыка из фильма «Вита и Вирджиния» (2018)
Vita and Virginia Вита и Вирджиния 2018 / Великобритания / Ирландия
6.7 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Вита и Вирджиния» (2018)

Вся информация о фильме
Vita & Virginia (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Vita & Virginia (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 37 композиций. Isobel Waller-Bridge
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:29
2 The Party Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:53
3 Virginia Woolf Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:50
4 After the Party Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:31
5 Vita Types Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:09
6 Vita's Book Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:37
7 My Story, For You Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:24
8 A Long Letter Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:22
9 Vita & George Argue Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:04
10 Snatches of Happiness Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:04
11 Arthur Lomax Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:21
12 Plant Hallucination Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:36
13 Stay the Night Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:08
14 Jealous Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:50
15 Chapel Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:27
16 Bedroom Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:26
17 Something Wrong Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:24
18 Gardening Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:44
19 Egypt Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:01
20 Breakdown Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:29
21 Swan Song Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:43
22 Several Kinds of Love Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:05
23 Sink Into You Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:09
24 Fantasies Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:11
25 As Much As I Have to Give Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:19
26 Eclipse Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:42
27 Vita Doesn't Write Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:32
28 The Gallery Part 1 Isobel Waller-Bridge 3:28
29 The Gallery Part 2 Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:04
30 Do You Think Yourself Good Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:34
31 Printing Orlando Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:55
32 Too Reckless to Control Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:53
33 Nearly Going Away Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:12
34 Come Away With Me Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:57
35 Did You Love Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:03
36 End Credits Part 1 Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:20
37 End Credits Part 2 Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:01
Доступен список песен из фильма «Вита и Вирджиния» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Вита и Вирджиния» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Приложение киноафиши