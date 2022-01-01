|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prologue: The Relic
|Stephen McKeon
|3:06
|2
|The Journey Begins
|Stephen McKeon
|2:09
|3
|Cappadocia Ad50
|Stephen McKeon
|3:20
|4
|The Blackest of Their Deeds / The Heretics
|Stephen McKeon
|2:25
|5
|Arrival of the Normans / into the Hollows
|Stephen McKeon
|3:42
|6
|Crossfigil
|Stephen McKeon
|2:12
|7
|The Poisoned Stream
|Stephen McKeon
|2:15
|8
|Severed Heads
|Stephen McKeon
|1:58
|9
|Judas
|Stephen McKeon
|3:35
|10
|Ua Mórdha Attack, Pt. 1
|Stephen McKeon
|2:50
|11
|The Clearing / In Timore Dei
|Stephen McKeon
|3:09
|12
|The Lake
|Stephen McKeon
|3:51
|13
|The Journey Continues / The Lightning Strikes
|Stephen McKeon
|2:10
|14
|Ua Mórdha Attack, Pt. 2
|Stephen McKeon
|3:03
|15
|The Cistercian and the Mute
|Stephen McKeon
|5:08
|16
|The Rescue Attempt
|Stephen McKeon
|3:43
|17
|The Novice
|Stephen McKeon
|2:09
|18
|The Torture of Ciaran
|Stephen McKeon
|2:50
|19
|Pursuit
|Stephen McKeon
|2:00
|20
|The Forest
|Stephen McKeon
|4:15
|21
|Escape by River
|Stephen McKeon
|2:36
|22
|Sacrifice
|Stephen McKeon
|4:40
|23
|Battle on the Beach, Pt. 1
|Stephen McKeon
|2:53
|24
|Battle on the Beach, Pt. 2
|Stephen McKeon
|4:50
|25
|Epilogue: The Novice
|Stephen McKeon
|3:42