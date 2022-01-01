1 Prologue: The Relic Stephen McKeon 3:06

2 The Journey Begins Stephen McKeon 2:09

3 Cappadocia Ad50 Stephen McKeon 3:20

4 The Blackest of Their Deeds / The Heretics Stephen McKeon 2:25

5 Arrival of the Normans / into the Hollows Stephen McKeon 3:42

6 Crossfigil Stephen McKeon 2:12

7 The Poisoned Stream Stephen McKeon 2:15

8 Severed Heads Stephen McKeon 1:58

9 Judas Stephen McKeon 3:35

10 Ua Mórdha Attack, Pt. 1 Stephen McKeon 2:50

11 The Clearing / In Timore Dei Stephen McKeon 3:09

12 The Lake Stephen McKeon 3:51

13 The Journey Continues / The Lightning Strikes Stephen McKeon 2:10

14 Ua Mórdha Attack, Pt. 2 Stephen McKeon 3:03

15 The Cistercian and the Mute Stephen McKeon 5:08

16 The Rescue Attempt Stephen McKeon 3:43

17 The Novice Stephen McKeon 2:09

18 The Torture of Ciaran Stephen McKeon 2:50

19 Pursuit Stephen McKeon 2:00

20 The Forest Stephen McKeon 4:15

21 Escape by River Stephen McKeon 2:36

22 Sacrifice Stephen McKeon 4:40

23 Battle on the Beach, Pt. 1 Stephen McKeon 2:53

24 Battle on the Beach, Pt. 2 Stephen McKeon 4:50