The Irishman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. The Five Satins, Glenn Miller and His Orchestra, Smiley Lewis, Fats Domino, Flo Sandon's, Jean Wetzel, Percy Faith, Donnie Elbert, Robbie Robertson, Hugo Winterhalter and His Orchestra, Marty Robbins, Eddie Heywood, Hugo Winterhalter and His Orchestra, Bill Doggett, Jackie Gleason, Pérez Prado and His Orchestra, Johnnie Ray, The Four Lads, Santo & Johnny, The GoldDiggers, Jerry Vale, The Latin Casino All Stars

Слушать