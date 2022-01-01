Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Ирландец» (2019)

The Irishman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Irishman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. The Five Satins, Glenn Miller and His Orchestra, Smiley Lewis, Fats Domino, Flo Sandon's, Jean Wetzel, Percy Faith, Donnie Elbert, Robbie Robertson, Hugo Winterhalter and His Orchestra, Marty Robbins, Eddie Heywood, Hugo Winterhalter and His Orchestra, Bill Doggett, Jackie Gleason, Pérez Prado and His Orchestra, Johnnie Ray, The Four Lads, Santo & Johnny, The GoldDiggers, Jerry Vale, The Latin Casino All Stars
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 In the Still of the Night The Five Satins / Fred Parris 3:06
2 Tuxedo Junction Glenn Miller and His Orchestra / Buddy Feyne 3:26
3 I Hear you Knockin' Smiley Lewis / Dave Bartholomew 2:46
4 The Fat Man Fats Domino / Dave Bartholomew 2:37
5 El Negro Zumbon Flo Sandon's / Franco Giordano 2:29
6 Le Grisbi Jean Wetzel / Jean Wiener 3:26
7 Delicado Percy Faith / Waldir Azevedo 2:53
8 Have I Sinned Donnie Elbert / Fred Mendelsohn 3:00
9 Theme for the Irishman Robbie Robertson 4:37
10 Song of the Barefoot Contessa Hugo Winterhalter and His Orchestra / Mario Nascimbene 2:39
11 A White Sport Coat (And a Pink Carnation) [with Ray Conniff] Marty Robbins 2:31
12 Canadian Sunset (Single Version) Eddie Heywood, Hugo Winterhalter and His Orchestra / Norman Gimbel 2:56
13 Honky Tonk, Pt. 1 Bill Doggett / Shep Shepherd 3:06
14 Melancholy Serenade Jackie Gleason 3:15
15 Qué Rico el Mambo Pérez Prado and His Orchestra / Dámaso Pérez Prado 3:59
16 Cry Johnnie Ray, The Four Lads 3:04
17 Sleep Walk Santo & Johnny / Johnny Farina 2:28
18 The Time is Now The GoldDiggers 2:03
19 Al Di La (feat. The Latin Casino All Stars) Jerry Vale 3:19
20 Pretend you don't see her The Latin Casino All Stars / Steve Allen 2:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ирландец» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ирландец» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
