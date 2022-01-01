|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|In the Still of the Night
|The Five Satins / Fred Parris
|3:06
|2
|Tuxedo Junction
|Glenn Miller and His Orchestra / Buddy Feyne
|3:26
|3
|I Hear you Knockin'
|Smiley Lewis / Dave Bartholomew
|2:46
|4
|The Fat Man
|Fats Domino / Dave Bartholomew
|2:37
|5
|El Negro Zumbon
|Flo Sandon's / Franco Giordano
|2:29
|6
|Le Grisbi
|Jean Wetzel / Jean Wiener
|3:26
|7
|Delicado
|Percy Faith / Waldir Azevedo
|2:53
|8
|Have I Sinned
|Donnie Elbert / Fred Mendelsohn
|3:00
|9
|Theme for the Irishman
|Robbie Robertson
|4:37
|10
|Song of the Barefoot Contessa
|Hugo Winterhalter and His Orchestra / Mario Nascimbene
|2:39
|11
|A White Sport Coat (And a Pink Carnation) [with Ray Conniff]
|Marty Robbins
|2:31
|12
|Canadian Sunset (Single Version)
|Eddie Heywood, Hugo Winterhalter and His Orchestra / Norman Gimbel
|2:56
|13
|Honky Tonk, Pt. 1
|Bill Doggett / Shep Shepherd
|3:06
|14
|Melancholy Serenade
|Jackie Gleason
|3:15
|15
|Qué Rico el Mambo
|Pérez Prado and His Orchestra / Dámaso Pérez Prado
|3:59
|16
|Cry
|Johnnie Ray, The Four Lads
|3:04
|17
|Sleep Walk
|Santo & Johnny / Johnny Farina
|2:28
|18
|The Time is Now
|The GoldDiggers
|2:03
|19
|Al Di La (feat. The Latin Casino All Stars)
|Jerry Vale
|3:19
|20
|Pretend you don't see her
|The Latin Casino All Stars / Steve Allen
|2:43