1 Thomas Webb Роб Симонсен 1:10

2 The Writer Роб Симонсен 0:37

3 Johanna Роб Симонсен 0:58

4 A Day in Her Life Роб Симонсен 2:04

5 The Approach Роб Симонсен 1:04

6 Stop Seeing Him Роб Симонсен 1:12

7 Webb Weaving Роб Симонсен 1:53

8 The Poems Written in Life Lines Are Not Guaranteed Роб Симонсен 2:20

9 Slow Afternoons Роб Симонсен 2:37

10 You Wanted to See Me? Роб Симонсен 2:43

11 Becoming Contextual Роб Симонсен 1:06

12 The Party Роб Симонсен 2:43

13 Don’t Do It Роб Симонсен 3:18

14 The Only Way Out is Through Роб Симонсен 1:51

15 Father Роб Симонсен 1:30

16 The One That Didn’t Run Away Роб Симонсен 1:31

17 Old New York Роб Симонсен 1:27