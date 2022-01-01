Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Едва я открою глаза Едва я открою глаза
Киноафиша Фильмы Едва я открою глаза Музыка из фильма «Едва я открою глаза» (2015)
À peine j'ouvre les yeux / As I open my eyes Едва я открою глаза 2015 / Тунис / Франция / Бельгия / ОАЭ
6.8 Оцените
15 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Едва я открою глаза» (2015)

Вся информация о фильме
A Peine J'ouvre Les Yeux (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
A Peine J'ouvre Les Yeux (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Joujma, Maurice Louca, Khyam Allami, Baya Medhaffar, Khyam Allami, Baya Medhaffar
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 De l’ennui (Studio Version) Joujma 3:39
2 Mon Pays (Studio Version) Joujma 2:06
3 A Peine J’ouvre Les Yeux (Studio Version) Joujma 2:28
4 Oiseau de Nuit (Studio Version) Joujma 5:53
5 Benhayyi Al-Baghbaghan Maurice Louca 4:38
6 A peine j’ouvre les yeux (Bar Scene) Khyam Allami, Baya Medhaffar / Khyam Allami 2:27
7 Après L’accident Khyam Allami 0:42
8 De L’ennui (Live Version) Joujma 4:26
9 Mon Pays (Live Version) Joujma 2:32
10 Oiseau de nuit (Rehearsal Version) Joujma 4:36
11 Trahison Khyam Allami 1:15
12 A peine j’ouvre les yeux (Live Version) Joujma 2:44
13 L’hirondelle (Beach Club Scene) Baya Medhaffar 2:08
14 Tawazon II: Or Lack Of Khyam Allami 8:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Едва я открою глаза» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Едва я открою глаза» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Приложение киноафиши