|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|De l’ennui (Studio Version)
|Joujma
|3:39
|2
|Mon Pays (Studio Version)
|Joujma
|2:06
|3
|A Peine J’ouvre Les Yeux (Studio Version)
|Joujma
|2:28
|4
|Oiseau de Nuit (Studio Version)
|Joujma
|5:53
|5
|Benhayyi Al-Baghbaghan
|Maurice Louca
|4:38
|6
|A peine j’ouvre les yeux (Bar Scene)
|Khyam Allami, Baya Medhaffar / Khyam Allami
|2:27
|7
|Après L’accident
|Khyam Allami
|0:42
|8
|De L’ennui (Live Version)
|Joujma
|4:26
|9
|Mon Pays (Live Version)
|Joujma
|2:32
|10
|Oiseau de nuit (Rehearsal Version)
|Joujma
|4:36
|11
|Trahison
|Khyam Allami
|1:15
|12
|A peine j’ouvre les yeux (Live Version)
|Joujma
|2:44
|13
|L’hirondelle (Beach Club Scene)
|Baya Medhaffar
|2:08
|14
|Tawazon II: Or Lack Of
|Khyam Allami
|8:02