Красные туфельки и семь гномов Красные туфельки и семь гномов
Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs Красные туфельки и семь гномов 2017 / Корея
7.6 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Музыка из мультфильма «Красные туфельки и семь гномов» (2017)

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Джеф Дзанелли, Giuseppe Izzo, Jordyn Kane
Red Shoes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Korean Version] - EP
Red Shoes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Korean Version] - EP 6 композиций. Raon Lee, YONGZOO
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs Джеф Дзанелли 5:34
2 Snow Escapes with the Shoes Джеф Дзанелли 1:57
3 Seven Princes Джеф Дзанелли 4:09
4 The F7 Decide to Help Snow Джеф Дзанелли 1:55
5 Prince Average Джеф Дзанелли 2:03
6 The Cursebreaking Plan Джеф Дзанелли 1:20
7 Excalibur Джеф Дзанелли 2:17
8 Something So Beautiful Giuseppe Izzo / Ben Roberts 2:59
9 Town Escape Джеф Дзанелли 2:51
10 Big Guns Джеф Дзанелли 3:32
11 The Real Me Джеф Дзанелли 1:25
12 Flying Machine Джеф Дзанелли 1:47
13 The Three Bears Джеф Дзанелли 4:12
14 Merlin Falls Джеф Дзанелли 1:35
15 The Real Snow Джеф Дзанелли 2:38
16 Start of Something Right Jordyn Kane / Ben Roberts 3:09
17 Magichard Джеф Дзанелли 4:50
18 Regina Offers the Apple Джеф Дзанелли 2:04
19 I Got Merlin'd Джеф Дзанелли 4:08
20 This Is Me Jordyn Kane / Ben Roberts 2:32
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Красные туфельки и семь гномов» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Красные туфельки и семь гномов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
