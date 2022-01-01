|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs
|Джеф Дзанелли
|5:34
|2
|Snow Escapes with the Shoes
|Джеф Дзанелли
|1:57
|3
|Seven Princes
|Джеф Дзанелли
|4:09
|4
|The F7 Decide to Help Snow
|Джеф Дзанелли
|1:55
|5
|Prince Average
|Джеф Дзанелли
|2:03
|6
|The Cursebreaking Plan
|Джеф Дзанелли
|1:20
|7
|Excalibur
|Джеф Дзанелли
|2:17
|8
|Something So Beautiful
|Giuseppe Izzo / Ben Roberts
|2:59
|9
|Town Escape
|Джеф Дзанелли
|2:51
|10
|Big Guns
|Джеф Дзанелли
|3:32
|11
|The Real Me
|Джеф Дзанелли
|1:25
|12
|Flying Machine
|Джеф Дзанелли
|1:47
|13
|The Three Bears
|Джеф Дзанелли
|4:12
|14
|Merlin Falls
|Джеф Дзанелли
|1:35
|15
|The Real Snow
|Джеф Дзанелли
|2:38
|16
|Start of Something Right
|Jordyn Kane / Ben Roberts
|3:09
|17
|Magichard
|Джеф Дзанелли
|4:50
|18
|Regina Offers the Apple
|Джеф Дзанелли
|2:04
|19
|I Got Merlin'd
|Джеф Дзанелли
|4:08
|20
|This Is Me
|Jordyn Kane / Ben Roberts
|2:32