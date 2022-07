1 Opening Scene Jose "Pepe" Ojeda 2:32

2 Mona's Imprint Jose "Pepe" Ojeda 1:46

3 More That Makes Us Human Mark Kilian 0:57

4 I Should Have Died Too Mark Kilian 2:46

5 Mapping Sequence Jose "Pepe" Ojeda 1:43

6 Zoe Redux Mark Kilian 1:08

7 Boat Abduction Mark Kilian 2:15

8 I'll Delete Her Mark Kilian 1:24

9 They're on the Move Jose "Pepe" Ojeda 4:22

10 Deleting Zoe Mark Kilian 1:58

11 Breakfast Mark Kilian 1:45

12 They're a Foot Taller Jose "Pepe" Ojeda 0:54

13 Only Three Pods Mark Kilian 1:43

14 Pod Calculations Mark Kilian 1:24

15 Why Are You Stuck on That? Jose "Pepe" Ojeda 4:51

16 Mona Wakes Up Mark Kilian 1:47

17 Social Media Catchup Mark Kilian 2:39

18 Zoe Packup Mark Kilian 2:24

19 I'm Not Ready Jose "Pepe" Ojeda 2:55

20 Jones Redux Mark Kilian 1:12

21 New Donor Mark Kilian 2:23

22 Who Am I? Jose "Pepe" Ojeda 1:20

23 Unicorn Goes Home Mark Kilian 0:51

24 Bill Has Pneumonia Jose “Pepe” Clarke / Jose "Pepe" Ojeda 2:05

25 We've Been Looking in the Wrong Place Mark Kilian 1:07

26 Ed Is Dead Mark Kilian 2:41

27 Something's Wrong Jose "Pepe" Ojeda 2:09

28 Self Map Mark Kilian 2:12

29 Bill's Imprint Jose "Pepe" Ojeda 1:30

30 What Would You Have Done? Mark Kilian 0:55

31 Jones Knows Jose "Pepe" Ojeda 6:37

32 End Credits Jose "Pepe" Ojeda 2:07

33 I Will Live Forever Rick Garcia, Liela Avila / James Dodson 3:36