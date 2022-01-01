|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Wanna Survive Today?
|Shaun Drew
|4:06
|2
|Fix It!
|Shaun Drew
|4:14
|3
|We're Not Going to Hurt Anybody
|Shaun Drew
|2:45
|4
|Not Going Anywhere
|Shaun Drew
|1:52
|5
|Did Not Follow Protocol
|Shaun Drew
|2:38
|6
|You Set Us Up
|Shaun Drew
|3:50
|7
|Opening the Vault
|Shaun Drew
|2:55
|8
|Make It Stop
|Shaun Drew
|2:20
|9
|Count the Hostages
|Shaun Drew
|2:35
|10
|Kramer?
|Shaun Drew
|4:15
|11
|The Whimpering
|Shaun Drew
|1:56
|12
|Maybe I Was Wrong
|Shaun Drew
|4:18
|13
|Give You Something
|Shaun Drew
|2:27
|14
|Leah's Foreboding
|Shaun Drew
|2:21
|15
|Reconciliation and Reconstruction
|Shaun Drew
|5:17