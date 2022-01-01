Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Тролли. Мировой тур» (2020)
Trolls 2 World Tour Тролли. Мировой тур 2020 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из мультфильма «Тролли. Мировой тур» (2020)

TROLLS World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
TROLLS World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. SZA, Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Джеймс Корден, Esther Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson, , Anderson.Paak, Justin Timberlake, Anderson.Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson.Paak, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson.Paak, Mary J. Blige, Walt Dohrn, Joseph Shirley, HAIM, Людвиг Йоранссон, Dierks Bentley, Kelly Clarkson, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Джеймс Корден, Icona Pop, , Rachel Bloom, Людвиг Йоранссон, Sam Rockwell, Justin Timberlake, George Clinton, Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Джеймс Корден, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Anderson.Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos
1 The Other Side SZA, Justin Timberlake 3:08
2 Trolls Wanna Have Good Times Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Джеймс Корден, Esther Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson, / TOWA TEI 3:25
3 Don't Slack Anderson.Paak, Justin Timberlake / Людвиг Йоранссон 2:55
4 It's All Love Anderson.Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton / Joseph Shirley 3:35
5 Just Sing Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson.Paak, Kenan Thompson 3:41
6 One More Time Anthony Ramos / Anthony Moore 2:42
7 Atomic Dog World Tour Remix George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson.Paak, Mary J. Blige / David Spradley 4:17
8 Rainbows, Unicorns, Everything Nice Walt Dohrn, Joseph Shirley 0:13
9 Rock N Roll Rules HAIM, Людвиг Йоранссон / Danielle Haim 3:09
10 Leaving Lonesome Flats Dierks Bentley / Chris Stapleton 3:07
11 Born to Die Kelly Clarkson / Chris Stapleton 3:26
12 Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Джеймс Корден, Icona Pop, / Spice 1:02
13 Barracuda Rachel Bloom / Nancy Wilson 4:06
14 Yodel Beat Людвиг Йоранссон 2:51
15 Crazy Train Rachel Bloom / Bob Daisley 3:15
16 I Fall to Pieces Sam Rockwell / Harlan Howard 2:13
17 Perfect for Me Justin Timberlake / Kenyon Dixon 3:47
18 Rock You Like a Hurricane Rachel Bloom / Herman Rarebell 3:06
19 It's All Love (History of Funk) George Clinton / Joseph Shirley 2:10
20 Just Sing (Trolls World Tour) Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Джеймс Корден, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Anderson.Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos 4:01
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Тролли. Мировой тур» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Тролли. Мировой тур» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
