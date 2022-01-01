|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I'm Bored
|Hugo De Chaire
|1:52
|2
|Charles and Sophia Suite
|Hugo De Chaire
|1:35
|3
|Drive to Three Gables
|Hugo De Chaire
|1:09
|4
|Cairo Flashback
|Hugo De Chaire
|1:02
|5
|Stairs Suite
|Hugo De Chaire
|1:31
|6
|Magda & Phillip
|Hugo De Chaire
|2:45
|7
|Cairo Intelligence Suite
|Hugo De Chaire
|2:42
|8
|Phone Booth
|Hugo De Chaire
|1:48
|9
|Listening at Doors
|Hugo De Chaire
|1:19
|10
|Clemency Photo
|Hugo De Chaire
|1:00
|11
|Solve the Case
|Hugo De Chaire
|2:07
|12
|End Dinner Party
|Hugo De Chaire
|1:56
|13
|What Do You Know About Trust
|Hugo De Chaire
|0:48
|14
|News from Three Gables
|Hugo De Chaire
|2:19
|15
|Tree House Night
|Hugo De Chaire
|1:11
|16
|Murderers
|Hugo De Chaire
|1:12
|17
|Edith Doctor
|Hugo De Chaire
|1:33
|18
|The Search
|Hugo De Chaire
|2:44
|19
|Ice Cream Soda
|Hugo De Chaire
|1:05
|20
|Edith Leaves
|Hugo De Chaire
|1:08
|21
|Nanny Corpse
|Hugo De Chaire
|1:33
|22
|The Notebook
|Hugo De Chaire
|6:41
|23
|Ballet Scene
|Hugo De Chaire
|1:52