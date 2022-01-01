Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Город призраков» (2017)
City of Ghosts Город призраков 2017 / США
7.4
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Город призраков» (2017)

City of Ghosts (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
City of Ghosts (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 City of Ghosts Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 3:11
2 Meet the Team Meet the Team Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 2:46
3 It Remains Home Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 1:13
4 First Screams of RBSS Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 2:23
5 Brothers Moussa Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 1:41
6 Raqqa Twelve Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 3:55
7 Stay Safe Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 2:37
8 Nagi Dies Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 2:32
9 The Center of the City Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 1:37
10 Satellite Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 3:50
11 Walking Through Berlin Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 1:05
12 Rose and Snow Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 1:00
13 The Protest Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 2:33
14 Warplanes Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 1:51
15 ISIS Threat Expands Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 1:47
16 Pulling Back the Curtain Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 1:58
17 The Police Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 4:21
18 Hidden Pictures Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 1:55
19 Broken Wings (feat. Wasfi Massarani) Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas 2:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Город призраков» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Город призраков» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
