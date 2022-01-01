|1
|City of Ghosts
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|3:11
|2
|Meet the Team Meet the Team
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|2:46
|3
|It Remains Home
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|1:13
|4
|First Screams of RBSS
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|2:23
|5
|Brothers Moussa
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|1:41
|6
|Raqqa Twelve
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|3:55
|7
|Stay Safe
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|2:37
|8
|Nagi Dies
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|2:32
|9
|The Center of the City
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|1:37
|10
|Satellite
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|3:50
|11
|Walking Through Berlin
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|1:05
|12
|Rose and Snow
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|1:00
|13
|The Protest
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|2:33
|14
|Warplanes
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|1:51
|15
|ISIS Threat Expands
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|1:47
|16
|Pulling Back the Curtain
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|1:58
|17
|The Police
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|4:21
|18
|Hidden Pictures
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|1:55
|19
|Broken Wings (feat. Wasfi Massarani)
|Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
|2:21