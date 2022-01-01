Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «TheatreHD: Я, Клод Моне» (2017)
I, Claude Monet TheatreHD: Я, Клод Моне 2017 / Великобритания
5.9 Оцените
14 голосов
Музыка из фильма «TheatreHD: Я, Клод Моне» (2017)

I, Claude Monet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
I, Claude Monet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 31 композиция. Stephen Baysted, Peter Gregson, Susan Legg, Stephen Baysted
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I, Claude Monet Stephen Baysted, Peter Gregson / Stephen Baysted 1:09
2 Pour le piano, L.95: II. Sarabande (Arr. Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Клод Дебюсси 3:05
3 Draw with All Your Might Stephen Baysted, Peter Gregson / Stephen Baysted 1:32
4 Trois Gymnopédies: No. 2, Lent et triste in C Major (Arr. Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Эрик Сати 3:09
5 Trois Pièces, FP 48: 1. Pastorale "Calme et mystérieux" (Arr. Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Франсис Пуленк 2:15
6 3 Lieder, Op. 27: No. 2, Ballade (Arr. Stephen Baysted and Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Эрнест Шоссон 1:59
7 Ma mère l'Oye, M.60: IV. Les Entretiens de la Belle et de la Bête (Arr. Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Морис Равель 2:17
8 Etretât Stephen Baysted 0:52
9 Camille Stephen Baysted 2:13
10 Préludes (Book 1), L.117: No. 8, La Fille aux cheveux de lin (Arr. Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Клод Дебюсси 2:41
11 Argenteuil Stephen Baysted 3:34
12 Camille on Her Deathbed Stephen Baysted 1:22
13 10 Pièces de genre, Op. 10: No. 5, Mélodie (Arr. Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Жюль Массне 3:08
14 Dear Alice… Stephen Baysted, Peter Gregson / Stephen Baysted 1:22
15 L'invitation au voyage: Presque lent (Arr. Stephen Baysted and Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Henri Duparc 2:06
16 4 Mélodies, Op. 13: No. 2, Sérénade (Arr. Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Эрнест Шоссон 3:18
17 Ma mère l'Oye, M.60: I. Pavane de la Belle au bois dormant (Arr. Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Морис Равель 1:38
18 3 Songs, Op. 23: No. 1, Les berceaux in B-Flat Minor (Arr. Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Габриель Форе 2:54
19 Préludes (Book 2), L.123: No. 5, Bruyères (Arr. Stephen Baysted and Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Клод Дебюсси 1:39
20 Giverny Stephen Baysted 2:06
21 Fancy in G Major, FP 174 (Arr. Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Франсис Пуленк 1:47
22 Six Gnossiennes: No. 4, Lent (Arr. Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Эрик Сати 3:27
23 Grain Stacks Stephen Baysted 0:52
24 4 Ogives: Première Ogive (Arr. Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Эрик Сати 3:11
25 A Pond for Water Lillies Stephen Baysted 5:38
26 Trois Gymnopédies: No. 3, Lent et grave in A Minor (Arr. Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Эрик Сати 3:17
27 3 Nocturnes, Op. 33: No. 1, Nocturne in E-Flat Minor (Arr. Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Габриель Форе 2:15
28 Mélancolie, FP 105 (Arr. Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Франсис Пуленк 3:16
29 Valses nobles et sentimentales, M.61: II Assez lent, avec une expression intense (Arr. Susan Legg) Susan Legg / Морис Равель 2:43
30 Eyesight Stephen Baysted 5:44
31 Yours Forever, Claude Monet Stephen Baysted, Peter Gregson / Stephen Baysted 1:53
Доступен список песен из фильма «TheatreHD: Я, Клод Моне» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «TheatreHD: Я, Клод Моне» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
