|1
|I, Claude Monet
|Stephen Baysted, Peter Gregson / Stephen Baysted
|1:09
|2
|Pour le piano, L.95: II. Sarabande (Arr. Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Клод Дебюсси
|3:05
|3
|Draw with All Your Might
|Stephen Baysted, Peter Gregson / Stephen Baysted
|1:32
|4
|Trois Gymnopédies: No. 2, Lent et triste in C Major (Arr. Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Эрик Сати
|3:09
|5
|Trois Pièces, FP 48: 1. Pastorale "Calme et mystérieux" (Arr. Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Франсис Пуленк
|2:15
|6
|3 Lieder, Op. 27: No. 2, Ballade (Arr. Stephen Baysted and Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Эрнест Шоссон
|1:59
|7
|Ma mère l'Oye, M.60: IV. Les Entretiens de la Belle et de la Bête (Arr. Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Морис Равель
|2:17
|8
|Etretât
|Stephen Baysted
|0:52
|9
|Camille
|Stephen Baysted
|2:13
|10
|Préludes (Book 1), L.117: No. 8, La Fille aux cheveux de lin (Arr. Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Клод Дебюсси
|2:41
|11
|Argenteuil
|Stephen Baysted
|3:34
|12
|Camille on Her Deathbed
|Stephen Baysted
|1:22
|13
|10 Pièces de genre, Op. 10: No. 5, Mélodie (Arr. Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Жюль Массне
|3:08
|14
|Dear Alice…
|Stephen Baysted, Peter Gregson / Stephen Baysted
|1:22
|15
|L'invitation au voyage: Presque lent (Arr. Stephen Baysted and Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Henri Duparc
|2:06
|16
|4 Mélodies, Op. 13: No. 2, Sérénade (Arr. Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Эрнест Шоссон
|3:18
|17
|Ma mère l'Oye, M.60: I. Pavane de la Belle au bois dormant (Arr. Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Морис Равель
|1:38
|18
|3 Songs, Op. 23: No. 1, Les berceaux in B-Flat Minor (Arr. Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Габриель Форе
|2:54
|19
|Préludes (Book 2), L.123: No. 5, Bruyères (Arr. Stephen Baysted and Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Клод Дебюсси
|1:39
|20
|Giverny
|Stephen Baysted
|2:06
|21
|Fancy in G Major, FP 174 (Arr. Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Франсис Пуленк
|1:47
|22
|Six Gnossiennes: No. 4, Lent (Arr. Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Эрик Сати
|3:27
|23
|Grain Stacks
|Stephen Baysted
|0:52
|24
|4 Ogives: Première Ogive (Arr. Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Эрик Сати
|3:11
|25
|A Pond for Water Lillies
|Stephen Baysted
|5:38
|26
|Trois Gymnopédies: No. 3, Lent et grave in A Minor (Arr. Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Эрик Сати
|3:17
|27
|3 Nocturnes, Op. 33: No. 1, Nocturne in E-Flat Minor (Arr. Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Габриель Форе
|2:15
|28
|Mélancolie, FP 105 (Arr. Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Франсис Пуленк
|3:16
|29
|Valses nobles et sentimentales, M.61: II Assez lent, avec une expression intense (Arr. Susan Legg)
|Susan Legg / Морис Равель
|2:43
|30
|Eyesight
|Stephen Baysted
|5:44
|31
|Yours Forever, Claude Monet
|Stephen Baysted, Peter Gregson / Stephen Baysted
|1:53