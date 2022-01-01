Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Агент Эмерсон Музыка из фильма «Агент Эмерсон» (2017)
Agent Emerson Агент Эмерсон 2017 / США
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Агент Эмерсон» (2017)

Agent Emerson (Original VR Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Agent Emerson (Original VR Motion Picture Soundtrack) 8 композиций. Corey Wallace
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Agent Emerson (Main Titles) [feat. Tina Guo] Corey Wallace 0:47
2 Step Into the Dome (Phase I) [feat. Tina Guo] Corey Wallace 1:42
3 Run Into the Gunfire (feat. Tina Guo) Corey Wallace 1:15
4 My Turn (Phase II) [feat. Tina Guo] Corey Wallace 1:28
5 Are You Still You? Corey Wallace 1:34
6 Attack Her (Katana Battle) [feat. Tina Guo] Corey Wallace 2:12
7 Terminate Phase III (End Credits) [feat. Tina Guo] Corey Wallace 1:17
8 The Most Dangerous Weapon (feat. Tina Guo) Corey Wallace 3:16
Доступен список песен из фильма «Агент Эмерсон» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Агент Эмерсон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
