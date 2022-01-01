|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|HhhH
|Guillaume Roussel
|3:01
|2
|Back In the Days
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:01
|3
|Hatching Chaos
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:28
|4
|Himler's Path
|Guillaume Roussel
|1:07
|5
|Invasion of Poland
|Guillaume Roussel
|3:38
|6
|The Drop
|Guillaume Roussel
|1:17
|7
|Blood Stained Snow
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:11
|8
|Prague By Train
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:05
|9
|Meeting Moravek
|Guillaume Roussel
|1:07
|10
|The Plot
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:38
|11
|This Will End
|Guillaume Roussel
|0:53
|12
|Moravek Is Dead
|Guillaume Roussel
|1:39
|13
|Kisses and Prayers
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:27
|14
|Is He Dead?
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:49
|15
|Lidice
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:03
|16
|Betrayal of a Friend
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:52
|17
|Guns In Church
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:29
|18
|See You On the Other Side
|Guillaume Roussel
|3:47
|19
|End Credits HhhH
|Guillaume Roussel
|1:54