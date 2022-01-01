|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|If You Haven't Got Love
|The Dramatics / Sidney Barnes
|3:06
|2
|Jimmy Mack (Remastered 2017)
|Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / Eddie Holland
|2:55
|3
|Baby, Bunny (Sugar Honey)
|Jerry Williams / Jerry Williams Jr.
|2:48
|4
|Your Precious Love (Remastered 2017)
|Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell / Nickolas Ashford
|3:05
|5
|Till Johnny Comes (Remastered 2017)
|Brenda Holloway / Smokey Robinson
|2:38
|6
|Rescue
|James Newton Howard
|1:16
|7
|It Ain’t Fair (feat. Bilal)
|The Roots / Raymond Angry
|6:45
|8
|Devil's Gotten Into My Baby
|Devotions / Robert Eaton
|2:49
|9
|You're the Cream of the Crop
|Lee Rogers / Mike Hanks
|3:03
|10
|All Because of You
|The Dramatics / Sidney Barnes
|2:43
|11
|Alone
|James Newton Howard
|1:36
|12
|Grow
|Algee Smith / John Eley
|3:09
|13
|Heaven Must Have Sent You (Remastered 2017)
|The Elgins / Eddie Holland
|3:10
|14
|I Want To Talk About You
|Джон Колтрейн / Billy Eckstine
|10:53