Детройт Детройт
Detroit Детройт 2017 / США
7.3 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Детройт» (2017)

Detroit (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Detroit (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. The Dramatics, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Jerry Williams, Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell, Brenda Holloway, James Newton Howard, The Roots, Devotions, Lee Rogers, Algee Smith, The Elgins, Джон Колтрейн
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 If You Haven't Got Love The Dramatics / Sidney Barnes 3:06
2 Jimmy Mack (Remastered 2017) Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / Eddie Holland 2:55
3 Baby, Bunny (Sugar Honey) Jerry Williams / Jerry Williams Jr. 2:48
4 Your Precious Love (Remastered 2017) Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell / Nickolas Ashford 3:05
5 Till Johnny Comes (Remastered 2017) Brenda Holloway / Smokey Robinson 2:38
6 Rescue James Newton Howard 1:16
7 It Ain’t Fair (feat. Bilal) The Roots / Raymond Angry 6:45
8 Devil's Gotten Into My Baby Devotions / Robert Eaton 2:49
9 You're the Cream of the Crop Lee Rogers / Mike Hanks 3:03
10 All Because of You The Dramatics / Sidney Barnes 2:43
11 Alone James Newton Howard 1:36
12 Grow Algee Smith / John Eley 3:09
13 Heaven Must Have Sent You (Remastered 2017) The Elgins / Eddie Holland 3:10
14 I Want To Talk About You Джон Колтрейн / Billy Eckstine 10:53
Доступен список песен из фильма «Детройт» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Детройт» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
