1 If You Haven't Got Love The Dramatics / Sidney Barnes 3:06

2 Jimmy Mack (Remastered 2017) Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / Eddie Holland 2:55

3 Baby, Bunny (Sugar Honey) Jerry Williams / Jerry Williams Jr. 2:48

4 Your Precious Love (Remastered 2017) Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell / Nickolas Ashford 3:05

5 Till Johnny Comes (Remastered 2017) Brenda Holloway / Smokey Robinson 2:38

6 Rescue James Newton Howard 1:16

7 It Ain’t Fair (feat. Bilal) The Roots / Raymond Angry 6:45

8 Devil's Gotten Into My Baby Devotions / Robert Eaton 2:49

9 You're the Cream of the Crop Lee Rogers / Mike Hanks 3:03

10 All Because of You The Dramatics / Sidney Barnes 2:43

11 Alone James Newton Howard 1:36

12 Grow Algee Smith / John Eley 3:09

13 Heaven Must Have Sent You (Remastered 2017) The Elgins / Eddie Holland 3:10