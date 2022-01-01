|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hairspray
|Rachel Sweet
|3:14
|2
|The Madison Time
|The Ray Bryant Combo / Ray Bryant
|3:07
|3
|I'm Blue (The Gong-Gong-Gong Song)
|The Ikettes / Ike Turner
|2:30
|4
|Mama Didn't Lie
|Jan Bradley / Curtis Mayfield
|2:02
|5
|Town Without Pity
|Gene Pitney / Ned Washington
|2:53
|6
|The Roach (Dance)
|Gene & Wendell
|2:33
|7
|Foot Stompin'
|The Flares / Aaron Collins
|2:17
|8
|Shake a Tail Feather
|The Five Du-Tones
|2:23
|9
|The Bug
|Jerry Dallman and The Knightcaps / Jerry Dallman
|2:17
|10
|You'll Lose a Good Thing
|Barbara Lynn
|2:19
|11
|I Wish I Were a Princess
|Little Peggy March
|2:15
|12
|Nothing Takes the Place of You
|Toussaint McCall
|3:19