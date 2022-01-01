Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Hairspray Лак для волос 1988 / США
6.9 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7
Музыка из фильма «Лак для волос» (1988)

Hairspray (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Hairspray (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Rachel Sweet, The Ray Bryant Combo, The Ikettes, Jan Bradley, Gene Pitney, Gene & Wendell, The Flares, The Five Du-Tones, Jerry Dallman and The Knightcaps, Barbara Lynn, Little Peggy March, Toussaint McCall
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hairspray Rachel Sweet 3:14
2 The Madison Time The Ray Bryant Combo / Ray Bryant 3:07
3 I'm Blue (The Gong-Gong-Gong Song) The Ikettes / Ike Turner 2:30
4 Mama Didn't Lie Jan Bradley / Curtis Mayfield 2:02
5 Town Without Pity Gene Pitney / Ned Washington 2:53
6 The Roach (Dance) Gene & Wendell 2:33
7 Foot Stompin' The Flares / Aaron Collins 2:17
8 Shake a Tail Feather The Five Du-Tones 2:23
9 The Bug Jerry Dallman and The Knightcaps / Jerry Dallman 2:17
10 You'll Lose a Good Thing Barbara Lynn 2:19
11 I Wish I Were a Princess Little Peggy March 2:15
12 Nothing Takes the Place of You Toussaint McCall 3:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «Лак для волос» (1988) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Лак для волос» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
