|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Rapid Fire
|Christopher Young
|2:57
|2
|Da-Daiko
|Christopher Young
|1:30
|3
|Be or Not
|Christopher Young
|1:57
|4
|Witness to a Murder
|Christopher Young
|3:37
|5
|Together Alone
|Christopher Young
|2:52
|6
|Mousetrap
|Christopher Young
|2:49
|7
|Good Humor
|Christopher Young
|1:56
|8
|Glory Trail
|Christopher Young
|3:12
|9
|Fed Funk Muck
|Christopher Young
|3:55
|10
|Slim Princess
|Christopher Young
|1:12
|11
|Free Fire
|Christopher Young
|4:07
|12
|Say
|Christopher Young
|3:02
|13
|Kix
|Christopher Young
|1:51
|14
|Kaper Kut
|Christopher Young
|5:39
|15
|Wish You Wish
|Christopher Young
|1:35