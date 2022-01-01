|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|New Neighbors
|Ryan Lott
|2:31
|2
|Jonas & Casey
|Ryan Lott
|1:34
|3
|The Drowning Trough
|Ryan Lott
|2:52
|4
|The Confrontation
|Ryan Lott
|1:05
|5
|The Garage
|Ryan Lott
|2:48
|6
|The Pickup Truck
|Ryan Lott
|2:00
|7
|The Gas Station
|Ryan Lott
|3:15
|8
|The Chase
|Ryan Lott
|3:38
|9
|The Woods
|Ryan Lott
|1:36
|10
|Old School Bus
|Ryan Lott
|1:45
|11
|Running Away
|Ryan Lott
|1:30
|12
|The Motel
|Ryan Lott
|1:48
|13
|The Sheriff
|Ryan Lott
|2:26
|14
|The Dirty Wound
|Ryan Lott
|4:47
|15
|The Phone Booth
|Ryan Lott
|3:06
|16
|Near Escape
|Ryan Lott
|1:34
|17
|Captured
|Ryan Lott
|3:58
|18
|Drugged
|Ryan Lott
|1:45
|19
|Not a Killer
|Ryan Lott
|1:38
|20
|Desperate Choice
|Ryan Lott
|1:25
|21
|Unknown End
|Ryan Lott
|3:05