Жестокие мечты Жестокие мечты
Музыка из фильма «Жестокие мечты» (2017)
Mean Dreams Жестокие мечты 2017 / Канада
5.5 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Жестокие мечты» (2017)

Mean Dreams (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Mean Dreams (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Ryan Lott
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 New Neighbors Ryan Lott 2:31
2 Jonas & Casey Ryan Lott 1:34
3 The Drowning Trough Ryan Lott 2:52
4 The Confrontation Ryan Lott 1:05
5 The Garage Ryan Lott 2:48
6 The Pickup Truck Ryan Lott 2:00
7 The Gas Station Ryan Lott 3:15
8 The Chase Ryan Lott 3:38
9 The Woods Ryan Lott 1:36
10 Old School Bus Ryan Lott 1:45
11 Running Away Ryan Lott 1:30
12 The Motel Ryan Lott 1:48
13 The Sheriff Ryan Lott 2:26
14 The Dirty Wound Ryan Lott 4:47
15 The Phone Booth Ryan Lott 3:06
16 Near Escape Ryan Lott 1:34
17 Captured Ryan Lott 3:58
18 Drugged Ryan Lott 1:45
19 Not a Killer Ryan Lott 1:38
20 Desperate Choice Ryan Lott 1:25
21 Unknown End Ryan Lott 3:05
Доступен список песен из фильма «Жестокие мечты» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Жестокие мечты» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
