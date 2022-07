1 Let's Get Drunk Cliff Martinez 1:59

2 Does Anyone Have Any Food Allergies Cliff Martinez 1:36

3 You Have To Try This Cheese Cliff Martinez 2:01

4 I've Seen His Dick Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 1:49

5 Don't You Johnny Cochran Me Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 1:40

6 Oh My God I Shot You Cliff Martinez 5:05

7 Isn't That Your Neighbor Cliff Martinez 3:47

8 Bastien Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 1:27

9 Son of Boomer Cliff Martinez 1:36

10 Officer Down Cliff Martinez 1:29

11 All We Did Is Eat the Pellets Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 1:38

12 If You're Late He Dies Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 1:54

13 I'm Not the Best Judge of Chemistry Cliff Martinez 1:37

14 I Cheat At Everything Cliff Martinez 3:20

15 Fight Clubs Are Real Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 1:36

16 A*****e Walks Among Us Cliff Martinez 4:14

17 We're Not Digging Thru Your Feces Cliff Martinez 2:11

18 Bullet Hole Rides Again Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 1:56

19 That's How You Get the Drop Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 1:41