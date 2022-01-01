|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|All We Ever Wanted
|Hey Violet
|2:45
|2
|Be Careful What You Wish For
|Wayfarers
|3:14
|3
|Kids (Ain't Alright)
|Grace Mitchell
|2:29
|4
|Night Lies (feat. Lizzy Land)
|Mating Ritual
|3:58
|5
|Tear the Roof Down
|Kil the Giant
|2:48
|6
|Drippin'
|Lili Ray
|3:03
|7
|Don’t Take My Summer Away
|Truli
|3:13
|8
|Wait Too Long (feat. Lili Ray)
|Leo Soul
|3:51
|9
|Let the Devil Drive
|Confidant
|2:44
|10
|I Feel the Love
|Sly & The Family Stallone
|2:31
|11
|Were You Surprised (OMG!)
|Royal Cinema
|3:19
|12
|The Wish Box
|tomandandy
|0:30