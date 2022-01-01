|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Rock N Roll Is a Risk (Dialogue)
|Джек Рейнор / Джон Карни
|0:05
|2
|Stay Clean
|Motörhead / Taylor
|2:40
|3
|The Riddle of the Model
|Sing Street / Zamo Riffman
|1:49
|4
|Rio
|Duran Duran / Nick Rhodes
|5:29
|5
|Up
|Sing Street / Zamo Riffman
|2:43
|6
|To Find You
|Sing Street / Gary Clark
|3:20
|7
|Town Called Malice
|The Jam / Paul Weller
|2:53
|8
|Inbetween Days
|The Cure
|2:57
|9
|A Beautiful Sea
|Sing Street / Zamo Riffman
|3:04
|10
|Maneater
|Daryl Hall, John Oates / Sara Allen
|4:31
|11
|Steppin' Out
|Joe Jackson
|4:16
|12
|Drive It Like You Stole It
|Sing Street / Gary Clark
|3:36
|13
|Up (Bedroom Mix)
|Sing Street / Zamo Riffman
|1:53
|14
|Pop Muzik
|M / Robin Scott
|3:17
|15
|Girls
|Sing Street / Zamo Riffman
|1:58
|16
|Brown Shoes
|Sing Street / Zamo Riffman
|2:52
|17
|Go Now
|Adam Levine / Graham Henderson
|3:53