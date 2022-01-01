Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Рок-н-рольщики Рок-н-рольщики
Киноафиша Фильмы Рок-н-рольщики Музыка из фильма «Рок-н-рольщики» (2016)
Sing Street Рок-н-рольщики 2016 / Ирландия / Великобритания / США
7.1 Оцените
13 голосов
Написать отзыв
Билеты от 200 ₽
Билеты от 200 ₽
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Рок-н-рольщики» (2016)

Вся информация о фильме
Sing Street (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sing Street (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Джек Рейнор, Motörhead, Sing Street, Duran Duran, The Jam, The Cure, Daryl Hall, John Oates, Joe Jackson, M, Adam Levine
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Rock N Roll Is a Risk (Dialogue) Джек Рейнор / Джон Карни 0:05
2 Stay Clean Motörhead / Taylor 2:40
3 The Riddle of the Model Sing Street / Zamo Riffman 1:49
4 Rio Duran Duran / Nick Rhodes 5:29
5 Up Sing Street / Zamo Riffman 2:43
6 To Find You Sing Street / Gary Clark 3:20
7 Town Called Malice The Jam / Paul Weller 2:53
8 Inbetween Days The Cure 2:57
9 A Beautiful Sea Sing Street / Zamo Riffman 3:04
10 Maneater Daryl Hall, John Oates / Sara Allen 4:31
11 Steppin' Out Joe Jackson 4:16
12 Drive It Like You Stole It Sing Street / Gary Clark 3:36
13 Up (Bedroom Mix) Sing Street / Zamo Riffman 1:53
14 Pop Muzik M / Robin Scott 3:17
15 Girls Sing Street / Zamo Riffman 1:58
16 Brown Shoes Sing Street / Zamo Riffman 2:52
17 Go Now Adam Levine / Graham Henderson 3:53
Доступен список песен из фильма «Рок-н-рольщики» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Рок-н-рольщики» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Приложение киноафиши