Лето Лето
Музыка из фильма «Лето» (2018)
Лето 2018 / Россия
7.4
45 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Лето» (2018)

Leto (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Leto (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 26 композиций. Zveri, T. Rex, Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, , Alexander Gorchilin, The Velvet Underground, Антон Севидов, Антон Севидов, Elena Koreneva, David Bowie, Alexander Gorchilin, Zveri, Shortparis, Kino, Zveri, Jenia Lubich
1 (You're a) Scum Zveri / Зоопарк 3:30
2 Broken Hearted Blues T. Rex / Marc Bolan 2:08
3 Summer Zveri / Зоопарк 1:59
4 Sundown Zveri 2:08
5 My Friends (Are Marchin' Their Life Away) Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 2:29
6 Deadbeat Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 1:39
7 The Night Time Zveri 1:18
8 Psycho Killer Alexander Gorchilin / Tina Weymouth 2:59
9 Junior High Babe Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 1:50
10 I'm Waiting For The Man The Velvet Underground / Lou Reed 4:38
11 Passenger Антон Севидов 3:04
12 Rock 'n' Roll Star Zveri / Зоопарк 2:37
13 The Beatnik Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 3:17
14 In the Backyard of Rock Club Zveri 2:20
15 Perfect Day Антон Севидов, Elena Koreneva / Lou Reed 2:42
16 Ashes To Ashes David Bowie 4:24
17 The Mood I'm In Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 2:34
18 The Return Zveri 1:06
19 Plenty of Time (And Out Of Dough) Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 2:07
20 Kitchen Scene Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 2:14
21 Completely Alexander Gorchilin, Zveri 3:37
22 All The Young Dudes Shortparis / David Bowie 3:46
23 Six A.M. Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 3:32
24 The Tree Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 2:33
25 Summer Will Be Over Soon Kino / Zveri 5:53
26 L'été Zveri, Jenia Lubich / Зоопарк 2:10
Доступен список песен из фильма «Лето» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Лето» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
