|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|(You're a) Scum
|Zveri / Зоопарк
|3:30
|2
|Broken Hearted Blues
|T. Rex / Marc Bolan
|2:08
|3
|Summer
|Zveri / Зоопарк
|1:59
|4
|Sundown
|Zveri
|2:08
|5
|My Friends (Are Marchin' Their Life Away)
|Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri
|2:29
|6
|Deadbeat
|Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri
|1:39
|7
|The Night Time
|Zveri
|1:18
|8
|Psycho Killer
|Alexander Gorchilin / Tina Weymouth
|2:59
|9
|Junior High Babe
|Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri
|1:50
|10
|I'm Waiting For The Man
|The Velvet Underground / Lou Reed
|4:38
|11
|Passenger
|Антон Севидов
|3:04
|12
|Rock 'n' Roll Star
|Zveri / Зоопарк
|2:37
|13
|The Beatnik
|Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri
|3:17
|14
|In the Backyard of Rock Club
|Zveri
|2:20
|15
|Perfect Day
|Антон Севидов, Elena Koreneva / Lou Reed
|2:42
|16
|Ashes To Ashes
|David Bowie
|4:24
|17
|The Mood I'm In
|Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri
|2:34
|18
|The Return
|Zveri
|1:06
|19
|Plenty of Time (And Out Of Dough)
|Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri
|2:07
|20
|Kitchen Scene
|Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri
|2:14
|21
|Completely
|Alexander Gorchilin, Zveri
|3:37
|22
|All The Young Dudes
|Shortparis / David Bowie
|3:46
|23
|Six A.M.
|Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri
|3:32
|24
|The Tree
|Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri
|2:33
|25
|Summer Will Be Over Soon
|Kino / Zveri
|5:53
|26
|L'été
|Zveri, Jenia Lubich / Зоопарк
|2:10