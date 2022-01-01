1 (You're a) Scum Zveri / Зоопарк 3:30

2 Broken Hearted Blues T. Rex / Marc Bolan 2:08

3 Summer Zveri / Зоопарк 1:59

4 Sundown Zveri 2:08

5 My Friends (Are Marchin' Their Life Away) Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 2:29

6 Deadbeat Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 1:39

7 The Night Time Zveri 1:18

8 Psycho Killer Alexander Gorchilin / Tina Weymouth 2:59

9 Junior High Babe Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 1:50

10 I'm Waiting For The Man The Velvet Underground / Lou Reed 4:38

11 Passenger Антон Севидов 3:04

12 Rock 'n' Roll Star Zveri / Зоопарк 2:37

13 The Beatnik Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 3:17

14 In the Backyard of Rock Club Zveri 2:20

15 Perfect Day Антон Севидов, Elena Koreneva / Lou Reed 2:42

16 Ashes To Ashes David Bowie 4:24

17 The Mood I'm In Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 2:34

18 The Return Zveri 1:06

19 Plenty of Time (And Out Of Dough) Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 2:07

20 Kitchen Scene Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 2:14

21 Completely Alexander Gorchilin, Zveri 3:37

22 All The Young Dudes Shortparis / David Bowie 3:46

23 Six A.M. Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 3:32

24 The Tree Petr Pogodaev, Philipp Avdeev, / Zveri 2:33

25 Summer Will Be Over Soon Kino / Zveri 5:53