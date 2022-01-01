|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|We Got This Together
|Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Rainbow Dash, Apple Jack, Rarity, Granny Smith, Apple Bloom, Big Mac
|3:33
|2
|I'm the Friend You Need
|Capper (Taye Diggs)
|2:15
|3
|Time to Be Awesome
|, Rainbow Dash, Apple Jack, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Rarity, Spike, Boyle, ,
|2:54
|4
|One Small Thing
|, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Rainbow Dash, Apple Jack, Rarity
|2:47
|5
|Open Up Your Eyes
|Tempest Shadow (Emily Blunt)
|3:24
|6
|Rainbow
|Sia
|3:17
|7
|Off to See the World
|Lukas Graham, My Little Pony
|3:04
|8
|Thank You for Being a Friend
|Rachel Platten / Lindy Robbins
|3:18
|9
|Can U Feel It
|DNCE
|2:54
|10
|I'll Chase the Sky
|Jessie James Decker
|2:52
|11
|No Better Feelin'
|CL / Toby Lightman
|2:53
|12
|I'll Be Around
|Palmer Reed
|3:49
|13
|Neighsayer
|Lukas Nelson
|3:18