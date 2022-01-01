Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «My Little Pony в кино» (2017)
My Little Pony: The Movie My Little Pony в кино 2017 / США / Канада
56 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Музыка из мультфильма «My Little Pony в кино» (2017)

My Little Pony: The Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
My Little Pony: The Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Rainbow Dash, Apple Jack, Rarity, Granny Smith, Apple Bloom, Big Mac, Capper (Taye Diggs), , Rainbow Dash, Apple Jack, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Rarity, Spike, Boyle, , , , Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Rainbow Dash, Apple Jack, Rarity, Tempest Shadow (Emily Blunt), Sia, Lukas Graham, My Little Pony, Rachel Platten, DNCE, Jessie James Decker, CL, Palmer Reed, Lukas Nelson
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 We Got This Together Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Rainbow Dash, Apple Jack, Rarity, Granny Smith, Apple Bloom, Big Mac 3:33
2 I'm the Friend You Need Capper (Taye Diggs) 2:15
3 Time to Be Awesome , Rainbow Dash, Apple Jack, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Rarity, Spike, Boyle, , 2:54
4 One Small Thing , Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Rainbow Dash, Apple Jack, Rarity 2:47
5 Open Up Your Eyes Tempest Shadow (Emily Blunt) 3:24
6 Rainbow Sia 3:17
7 Off to See the World Lukas Graham, My Little Pony 3:04
8 Thank You for Being a Friend Rachel Platten / Lindy Robbins 3:18
9 Can U Feel It DNCE 2:54
10 I'll Chase the Sky Jessie James Decker 2:52
11 No Better Feelin' CL / Toby Lightman 2:53
12 I'll Be Around Palmer Reed 3:49
13 Neighsayer Lukas Nelson 3:18
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «My Little Pony в кино» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «My Little Pony в кино» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
