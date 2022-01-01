|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Don't Forget to Remember Christmas
|Susan Werner
|2:19
|2
|Opening!
|Alex Wurman
|2:11
|3
|Leo Arrives on Campus
|Alex Wurman
|2:05
|4
|Leo Meets the Girls
|Alex Wurman
|1:50
|5
|Leo and Suzy Meet
|Alex Wurman
|0:38
|6
|Golf Challenge
|Alex Wurman
|0:37
|7
|Rattle Snake!
|Alex Wurman
|1:03
|8
|Chess Game!
|Alex Wurman
|1:23
|9
|Duke and the Boys Conspiring
|Alex Wurman
|1:16
|10
|Life at the Villa Capri
|Alex Wurman
|2:53
|11
|Leo Paints and Is Mr. Hero
|Alex Wurman
|1:25
|12
|Leo Makes Plans
|Alex Wurman
|0:47
|13
|Higher Stakes
|Alex Wurman
|2:11
|14
|How to Kill Leo
|Alex Wurman
|0:31
|15
|XMAS Golf!
|Alex Wurman
|1:40
|16
|I Love Miss Quince
|Alex Wurman
|0:56
|17
|Who Are You, Really
|Alex Wurman
|1:51
|18
|Let's Go Get This Guy
|Alex Wurman
|1:01
|19
|Shot At!
|Alex Wurman
|2:56
|20
|Approach the Trailer
|Alex Wurman
|1:24
|21
|Got the Bad Guy!
|Alex Wurman
|1:12
|22
|Winter Wonderland
|Johnny Mathis / Dick Smith
|3:38