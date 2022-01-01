Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Улетные девочки Улетные девочки
Музыка из фильма «Улетные девочки» (2017)
Girls Trip Улетные девочки 2017 / США
6.2 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Улетные девочки» (2017)

Girls Trip (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Girls Trip (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Chubb Rock, GRiZ, Big Gigantic, The Soul Rebels, Maxwell, Ne-Yo, New Edition, B.G., Mase, Missy Elliott, Aretha Franklin, Rebirth Brass Band, Дэвид Ньюман
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Treat 'Em Right Chubb Rock / Richard Simpson 4:44
2 Good Times Roll GRiZ, Big Gigantic / Dominic Lalli 4:06
3 Lovely Day The Soul Rebels 3:16
4 Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder) Maxwell / Itaal Shur 5:48
5 Because of You (Girls Trip Remix) Ne-Yo 3:05
6 If It Isn't Love New Edition / Terry Lewis 3:46
7 Bling Bling B.G. 4:00
8 Feel So Good Mase / Lawrence Dermer 3:27
9 She's a Bitch Missy Elliott 4:02
10 Ain't No Way Aretha Franklin / Carolyn Franklin 4:13
11 Do Watcha Wanna, Pt. 2 Rebirth Brass Band 6:21
12 Ryan's Theme Дэвид Ньюман 4:54
Доступен список песен из фильма «Улетные девочки» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Улетные девочки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
