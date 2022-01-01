|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Treat 'Em Right
|Chubb Rock / Richard Simpson
|4:44
|2
|Good Times Roll
|GRiZ, Big Gigantic / Dominic Lalli
|4:06
|3
|Lovely Day
|The Soul Rebels
|3:16
|4
|Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder)
|Maxwell / Itaal Shur
|5:48
|5
|Because of You (Girls Trip Remix)
|Ne-Yo
|3:05
|6
|If It Isn't Love
|New Edition / Terry Lewis
|3:46
|7
|Bling Bling
|B.G.
|4:00
|8
|Feel So Good
|Mase / Lawrence Dermer
|3:27
|9
|She's a Bitch
|Missy Elliott
|4:02
|10
|Ain't No Way
|Aretha Franklin / Carolyn Franklin
|4:13
|11
|Do Watcha Wanna, Pt. 2
|Rebirth Brass Band
|6:21
|12
|Ryan's Theme
|Дэвид Ньюман
|4:54