Полночное солнце Полночное солнце
Midnight Sun Полночное солнце 2017 / США
7.5 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Полночное солнце» (2017)

Midnight Sun (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Midnight Sun (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Белла Торн, White Sea, Waters, Adriel, Mia Wray, Nathaniel Walcott
Walk With Me (Single from the Midnight Sun Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single
Walk With Me (Single from the Midnight Sun Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single 1 композиция. Белла Торн
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Burn So Bright Белла Торн 3:22
2 Reaching Белла Торн 2:44
3 Warsaw White Sea 3:52
4 What’s Real Waters 3:27
5 Stockholm Adriel 3:14
6 Sweetest Feeling Белла Торн 2:06
7 Walk With Me Белла Торн 3:24
8 Where I Stand Mia Wray 3:23
9 Let the Light In Белла Торн 3:17
10 Katie's House Nathaniel Walcott 2:16
11 Mom's Guitar Nathaniel Walcott 1:36
12 I'm Old School Too Nathaniel Walcott 0:52
13 Facts Nathaniel Walcott 0:42
14 Chili Party Nathaniel Walcott 0:40
15 Boat Dock Talk Nathaniel Walcott 1:17
16 Sailing Sounds Perfect Nathaniel Walcott 1:15
17 Wanna Go Out On a Real Date? Nathaniel Walcott 1:23
18 I'm Not Swimming Nathaniel Walcott 1:21
19 Skinny Dip Kiss Nathaniel Walcott 1:58
20 Sunrise Nathaniel Walcott 1:58
21 Triggering Event Nathaniel Walcott 1:35
22 That Would Be Fine Nathaniel Walcott 0:54
Доступен список песен из фильма «Полночное солнце» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Полночное солнце» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
