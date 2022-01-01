|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Burn So Bright
|Белла Торн
|3:22
|2
|Reaching
|Белла Торн
|2:44
|3
|Warsaw
|White Sea
|3:52
|4
|What’s Real
|Waters
|3:27
|5
|Stockholm
|Adriel
|3:14
|6
|Sweetest Feeling
|Белла Торн
|2:06
|7
|Walk With Me
|Белла Торн
|3:24
|8
|Where I Stand
|Mia Wray
|3:23
|9
|Let the Light In
|Белла Торн
|3:17
|10
|Katie's House
|Nathaniel Walcott
|2:16
|11
|Mom's Guitar
|Nathaniel Walcott
|1:36
|12
|I'm Old School Too
|Nathaniel Walcott
|0:52
|13
|Facts
|Nathaniel Walcott
|0:42
|14
|Chili Party
|Nathaniel Walcott
|0:40
|15
|Boat Dock Talk
|Nathaniel Walcott
|1:17
|16
|Sailing Sounds Perfect
|Nathaniel Walcott
|1:15
|17
|Wanna Go Out On a Real Date?
|Nathaniel Walcott
|1:23
|18
|I'm Not Swimming
|Nathaniel Walcott
|1:21
|19
|Skinny Dip Kiss
|Nathaniel Walcott
|1:58
|20
|Sunrise
|Nathaniel Walcott
|1:58
|21
|Triggering Event
|Nathaniel Walcott
|1:35
|22
|That Would Be Fine
|Nathaniel Walcott
|0:54