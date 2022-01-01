1 Hearing the Way Marc Streitenfeld 1:45

2 Inner Visions Marc Streitenfeld 1:14

3 On the Balcony Marc Streitenfeld 1:26

4 Runaway White Magic / Mira Billotte 5:18

5 Swimming No. 1 Marc Streitenfeld 1:24

6 Last Minute Cancellation Marc Streitenfeld 1:52

7 Viarejo Clap! Clap! 3:12

8 That's Not How I Imagined It Marc Streitenfeld 1:53

9 Look in the Mirror Marc Streitenfeld 2:11

10 Baby Where You Are Ted Lucas 2:34

11 Going to Spain Marc Streitenfeld 2:02

12 Bad News Marc Streitenfeld 1:04

13 Don't Leave Me Now DePedro / Jairo Zavala 3:57

14 I Have Been Here Before Marc Streitenfeld 2:08

15 Walking to the New House Marc Streitenfeld 1:19

16 Swimming No. 2 Marc Streitenfeld 1:17

17 Low Rate Rejection Marc Streitenfeld 2:37

18 Gina Lies Marc Streitenfeld 2:11

19 Mae Kah Som Tam Onuma Singsiri 2:37

20 Break In Marc Streitenfeld 2:03

21 I Am Pregnant Marc Streitenfeld 1:56

22 Finding the Drops Marc Streitenfeld 0:49

23 The Letter Marc Streitenfeld 1:43

24 Double Dutch Blake Lively / Holly Marilyn Solem 1:23

25 In Our Dreams Blake Lively / Holly Marilyn Solem 1:39

26 All I See Is You Marc Streitenfeld 4:12