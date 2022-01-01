|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hearing the Way
|Marc Streitenfeld
|1:45
|2
|Inner Visions
|Marc Streitenfeld
|1:14
|3
|On the Balcony
|Marc Streitenfeld
|1:26
|4
|Runaway
|White Magic / Mira Billotte
|5:18
|5
|Swimming No. 1
|Marc Streitenfeld
|1:24
|6
|Last Minute Cancellation
|Marc Streitenfeld
|1:52
|7
|Viarejo
|Clap! Clap!
|3:12
|8
|That's Not How I Imagined It
|Marc Streitenfeld
|1:53
|9
|Look in the Mirror
|Marc Streitenfeld
|2:11
|10
|Baby Where You Are
|Ted Lucas
|2:34
|11
|Going to Spain
|Marc Streitenfeld
|2:02
|12
|Bad News
|Marc Streitenfeld
|1:04
|13
|Don't Leave Me Now
|DePedro / Jairo Zavala
|3:57
|14
|I Have Been Here Before
|Marc Streitenfeld
|2:08
|15
|Walking to the New House
|Marc Streitenfeld
|1:19
|16
|Swimming No. 2
|Marc Streitenfeld
|1:17
|17
|Low Rate Rejection
|Marc Streitenfeld
|2:37
|18
|Gina Lies
|Marc Streitenfeld
|2:11
|19
|Mae Kah Som Tam
|Onuma Singsiri
|2:37
|20
|Break In
|Marc Streitenfeld
|2:03
|21
|I Am Pregnant
|Marc Streitenfeld
|1:56
|22
|Finding the Drops
|Marc Streitenfeld
|0:49
|23
|The Letter
|Marc Streitenfeld
|1:43
|24
|Double Dutch
|Blake Lively / Holly Marilyn Solem
|1:23
|25
|In Our Dreams
|Blake Lively / Holly Marilyn Solem
|1:39
|26
|All I See Is You
|Marc Streitenfeld
|4:12
|27
|Reality and Fantasy
|Raphael Gualazzi
|3:54