Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Убийство священного оленя Убийство священного оленя
Киноафиша Фильмы Убийство священного оленя Музыка из фильма «Убийство священного оленя» (2017)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer Убийство священного оленя 2017 / Великобритания
6.8 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7
Написать отзыв
Билеты от 500 ₽
Билеты от 500 ₽
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Убийство священного оленя» (2017)

Вся информация о фильме
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Michel Corboz, Lausanne Chamber Orchestra, Lausanne Vocal Ensemble, Lachey Arts Choir, Олег Крыса, Torleif Thedeen, Рэффи Кэссиди, Janne Rättyä, Johnnie Burn, Münchener Bach-Chor, Карл Рихтер, Münchener Bach-Orchester, Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Ensemble InterContemporain, Пьер Булез, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra, Ovyind Gimse, Oakland Symphony Orchestra, Gerhard Samuel, Siegfried Palm, Berlin Radio Symphony, Henryk Czyz, Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles, Ellie Goulding
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Stabat Mater, D. 383: I. Jesus Christus schwebt am Kreuze Michel Corboz, Lausanne Chamber Orchestra, Lausanne Vocal Ensemble / Франц Шуберт 3:01
2 Carol of the Bells Lachey Arts Choir / Peter Wilhousky 0:58
3 Rejoice: IV. And He Returned to His Own Abode Олег Крыса, Torleif Thedeen / София Губайдулина 6:21
4 Burn Рэффи Кэссиди / Ellie Goulding 1:16
5 De Profundis Janne Rättyä / София Губайдулина 12:02
6 Hecatone Johnnie Burn 4:07
7 Johannespassion, BWV 245: No. 1, Herr, unser Herrscher Münchener Bach-Chor, Карл Рихтер, Münchener Bach-Orchester / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 11:11
8 Piano Concerto: II. Lento e deserto Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Ensemble InterContemporain, Пьер Булез / György Ligeti 6:35
9 Sonata et expecto: I. — Janne Rättyä / София Губайдулина 3:15
10 Fachwerk Trondheim Symphony Orchestra, Ovyind Gimse / София Губайдулина 3:49
11 Enantiodromia for Orchestra Oakland Symphony Orchestra, Gerhard Samuel / Jani Christou 5:54
12 Cello Concerto Siegfried Palm, Berlin Radio Symphony, Henryk Czyz / György Ligeti 15:13
13 The Gherkin Train Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles 3:21
14 How Long Will I Love You Ellie Goulding / Mike Scott 2:33
Доступен список песен из фильма «Убийство священного оленя» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Убийство священного оленя» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Приложение киноафиши