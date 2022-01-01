|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Stabat Mater, D. 383: I. Jesus Christus schwebt am Kreuze
|Michel Corboz, Lausanne Chamber Orchestra, Lausanne Vocal Ensemble / Франц Шуберт
|3:01
|2
|Carol of the Bells
|Lachey Arts Choir / Peter Wilhousky
|0:58
|3
|Rejoice: IV. And He Returned to His Own Abode
|Олег Крыса, Torleif Thedeen / София Губайдулина
|6:21
|4
|Burn
|Рэффи Кэссиди / Ellie Goulding
|1:16
|5
|De Profundis
|Janne Rättyä / София Губайдулина
|12:02
|6
|Hecatone
|Johnnie Burn
|4:07
|7
|Johannespassion, BWV 245: No. 1, Herr, unser Herrscher
|Münchener Bach-Chor, Карл Рихтер, Münchener Bach-Orchester / Иоганн Себастьян Бах
|11:11
|8
|Piano Concerto: II. Lento e deserto
|Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Ensemble InterContemporain, Пьер Булез / György Ligeti
|6:35
|9
|Sonata et expecto: I. —
|Janne Rättyä / София Губайдулина
|3:15
|10
|Fachwerk
|Trondheim Symphony Orchestra, Ovyind Gimse / София Губайдулина
|3:49
|11
|Enantiodromia for Orchestra
|Oakland Symphony Orchestra, Gerhard Samuel / Jani Christou
|5:54
|12
|Cello Concerto
|Siegfried Palm, Berlin Radio Symphony, Henryk Czyz / György Ligeti
|15:13
|13
|The Gherkin Train
|Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles
|3:21
|14
|How Long Will I Love You
|Ellie Goulding / Mike Scott
|2:33