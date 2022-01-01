|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Any Time at All
|Al Lerner, Dick Haymes
|3:50
|2
|No Time
|Witch
|4:27
|3
|Feels So Good
|Jody Reynolds
|3:05
|4
|A Woman's Love Is Never
|Al Lerner, Connie Russell
|2:33
|5
|A New Day
|Arbuckle
|4:00
|6
|Mama
|Salty Dog
|3:39
|7
|Opening
|Nathan Matthew David
|4:42
|8
|Interview Montage
|Nathan Matthew David
|2:19
|9
|Get Out of My House
|Nathan Matthew David
|1:07
|10
|Globe
|Nathan Matthew David
|1:39
|11
|The Lake
|Nathan Matthew David
|3:28
|12
|The Last Word
|Nathan Matthew David
|3:48