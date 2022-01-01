Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
The Last Word Последнее слово 2017 / США
6.9
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Последнее слово» (2017)

The Last Word (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Last Word (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Al Lerner, Dick Haymes, Witch, Jody Reynolds, Al Lerner, Connie Russell, Arbuckle, Salty Dog, Nathan Matthew David
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Any Time at All Al Lerner, Dick Haymes 3:50
2 No Time Witch 4:27
3 Feels So Good Jody Reynolds 3:05
4 A Woman's Love Is Never Al Lerner, Connie Russell 2:33
5 A New Day Arbuckle 4:00
6 Mama Salty Dog 3:39
7 Opening Nathan Matthew David 4:42
8 Interview Montage Nathan Matthew David 2:19
9 Get Out of My House Nathan Matthew David 1:07
10 Globe Nathan Matthew David 1:39
11 The Lake Nathan Matthew David 3:28
12 The Last Word Nathan Matthew David 3:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Последнее слово» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Последнее слово» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
