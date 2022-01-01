|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Overture
|Michael Giacchino
|2:33
|2
|Treehouse Inventions
|Michael Giacchino
|2:01
|3
|Cheering Up the Mountain
|Michael Giacchino
|0:47
|4
|Predator in Their Midst
|Michael Giacchino
|1:14
|5
|Research and Development
|Michael Giacchino
|3:18
|6
|Shaking, Not Stirred
|Michael Giacchino
|0:26
|7
|On Mortality
|Michael Giacchino
|0:46
|8
|Henry's Final Wish
|Michael Giacchino
|3:41
|9
|A Tender House Call
|Michael Giacchino
|1:05
|10
|Book Discovery: System of Abuse
|Michael Giacchino
|2:03
|11
|Do You Have Prince Albert in a Can?
|Michael Giacchino
|5:30
|12
|Target Practice
|Michael Giacchino
|1:43
|13
|Forging Ahead
|Michael Giacchino
|2:01
|14
|Peter's Lament
|Michael Giacchino
|2:50
|15
|The Parable of the Talents
|Michael Giacchino
|4:18
|16
|Christina's Dance
|Michael Giacchino
|3:32
|17
|Susan for Justice
|Michael Giacchino
|4:48
|18
|Peter the Great
|Michael Giacchino
|1:43
|19
|Into the Fire
|Michael Giacchino
|2:24
|20
|Closing the Book on Henry
|Michael Giacchino
|0:34
|21
|Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go
|Stevie Nicks / Thomas Bartlett
|3:43