The Book of Henry Книга Генри 2017 / США
6.7 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Книга Генри» (2017)

The Book of Henry (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Book of Henry (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Michael Giacchino, Stevie Nicks
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Overture Michael Giacchino 2:33
2 Treehouse Inventions Michael Giacchino 2:01
3 Cheering Up the Mountain Michael Giacchino 0:47
4 Predator in Their Midst Michael Giacchino 1:14
5 Research and Development Michael Giacchino 3:18
6 Shaking, Not Stirred Michael Giacchino 0:26
7 On Mortality Michael Giacchino 0:46
8 Henry's Final Wish Michael Giacchino 3:41
9 A Tender House Call Michael Giacchino 1:05
10 Book Discovery: System of Abuse Michael Giacchino 2:03
11 Do You Have Prince Albert in a Can? Michael Giacchino 5:30
12 Target Practice Michael Giacchino 1:43
13 Forging Ahead Michael Giacchino 2:01
14 Peter's Lament Michael Giacchino 2:50
15 The Parable of the Talents Michael Giacchino 4:18
16 Christina's Dance Michael Giacchino 3:32
17 Susan for Justice Michael Giacchino 4:48
18 Peter the Great Michael Giacchino 1:43
19 Into the Fire Michael Giacchino 2:24
20 Closing the Book on Henry Michael Giacchino 0:34
21 Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go Stevie Nicks / Thomas Bartlett 3:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Книга Генри» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Книга Генри» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
