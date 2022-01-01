|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Fair to Love Me
|Mark Batson
|2:09
|2
|Devil Woman
|Cliff Richard / Terry Britten
|3:35
|3
|Shooting Star
|Bad Company / Paul Rodgers
|6:16
|4
|Romeo And Juliet
|Dire Straits / Mark Knopfler
|6:01
|5
|A Fair Shot
|Peter Nashel
|1:53
|6
|Free Your Mind
|En Vogue / Thomas McElroy
|4:53
|7
|Goodbye Stranger
|Supertramp / Roger Hodgson
|5:49
|8
|How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
|Chris Stills / Robin Gibb
|4:00
|9
|The Chain
|Fleetwood Mac / Stevie Nicks
|4:30
|10
|The Incident
|Peter Nashel
|2:52
|11
|Barracuda
|Heart / Roger Fisher
|4:22
|12
|Gloria
|Laura Branigan / Umberto Tozzi
|4:50
|13
|Gone Daddy Gone
|Violent Femmes / Willie Dixon
|3:06
|14
|Dream a Little Dream of Me (with Paul Weston & His Music from Hollywood)
|Doris Day / Wilbur Schwandt
|3:44
|15
|The Passenger
|Siouxsie & The Banshees
|4:09
|16
|Tonya Suite
|Peter Nashel
|5:05