Тоня против всех Тоня против всех
I, Tonya Тоня против всех 2017 / США
6.7 Оцените
42 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Тоня против всех» (2017)

Тоня против всех (Оригинальный саундтрек)
Тоня против всех (Оригинальный саундтрек) 16 композиций. Mark Batson, Cliff Richard, Bad Company, Dire Straits, Peter Nashel, En Vogue, Supertramp, Chris Stills, Fleetwood Mac, Heart, Laura Branigan, Violent Femmes, Doris Day, Siouxsie & The Banshees
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Fair to Love Me Mark Batson 2:09
2 Devil Woman Cliff Richard / Terry Britten 3:35
3 Shooting Star Bad Company / Paul Rodgers 6:16
4 Romeo And Juliet Dire Straits / Mark Knopfler 6:01
5 A Fair Shot Peter Nashel 1:53
6 Free Your Mind En Vogue / Thomas McElroy 4:53
7 Goodbye Stranger Supertramp / Roger Hodgson 5:49
8 How Can You Mend a Broken Heart Chris Stills / Robin Gibb 4:00
9 The Chain Fleetwood Mac / Stevie Nicks 4:30
10 The Incident Peter Nashel 2:52
11 Barracuda Heart / Roger Fisher 4:22
12 Gloria Laura Branigan / Umberto Tozzi 4:50
13 Gone Daddy Gone Violent Femmes / Willie Dixon 3:06
14 Dream a Little Dream of Me (with Paul Weston & His Music from Hollywood) Doris Day / Wilbur Schwandt 3:44
15 The Passenger Siouxsie & The Banshees 4:09
16 Tonya Suite Peter Nashel 5:05
Доступен список песен из фильма «Тоня против всех» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Тоня против всех» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
