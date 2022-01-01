|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Suite, Pt. 1
|Toru Takemitsu
|17:00
|2
|Suite, Pt. 2
|Toru Takemitsu
|15:28
|3
|Opening Credits (Main Title)
|Toru Takemitsu
|2:16
|4
|Kyouami / The First Castle / The Brave General's Bow
|Toru Takemitsu
|0:56
|5
|The Flute Orchestra
|Toru Takemitsu
|0:52
|6
|The Buddhist Praying Temple / The Last 110,000 and Hidetora / The Fury of Ootemon / The Second Castle
|Toru Takemitsu
|1:57
|7
|Hell's Picture Scroll
|Toru Takemitsu
|5:47
|8
|The Crimson Citadel / Surrendering the Castle (Desert of Madness)
|Toru Takemitsu
|7:46
|9
|Tsurumaru's Flute / Azusa Castle in Ruins
|Toru Takemitsu
|1:32
|10
|Saburou's Army Arrives / Departing for the Front
|Toru Takemitsu
|3:23
|11
|Endless Hell / Escape
|Toru Takemitsu
|1:15
|12
|Tension in Yahatabara / Assault
|Toru Takemitsu
|1:31
|13
|The Battle of Yawatano
|Toru Takemitsu
|3:51
|14
|Lamentation / Chaos in the First Castle - Ujigabana / Illusions in the Sky
|Toru Takemitsu
|2:36
|15
|Attendance at the Funeral / Flute of Darkness
|Toru Takemitsu
|2:28
|16
|Ending Credits
|Toru Takemitsu
|3:38