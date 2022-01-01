Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Ран Ран
Киноафиша Фильмы Ран Музыка из фильма «Ран» (1985)
Ran Ран 1985 / Япония / Франция
8.2 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Ран» (1985)

Вся информация о фильме
Ran (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ran (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Toru Takemitsu
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Suite, Pt. 1 Toru Takemitsu 17:00
2 Suite, Pt. 2 Toru Takemitsu 15:28
3 Opening Credits (Main Title) Toru Takemitsu 2:16
4 Kyouami / The First Castle / The Brave General's Bow Toru Takemitsu 0:56
5 The Flute Orchestra Toru Takemitsu 0:52
6 The Buddhist Praying Temple / The Last 110,000 and Hidetora / The Fury of Ootemon / The Second Castle Toru Takemitsu 1:57
7 Hell's Picture Scroll Toru Takemitsu 5:47
8 The Crimson Citadel / Surrendering the Castle (Desert of Madness) Toru Takemitsu 7:46
9 Tsurumaru's Flute / Azusa Castle in Ruins Toru Takemitsu 1:32
10 Saburou's Army Arrives / Departing for the Front Toru Takemitsu 3:23
11 Endless Hell / Escape Toru Takemitsu 1:15
12 Tension in Yahatabara / Assault Toru Takemitsu 1:31
13 The Battle of Yawatano Toru Takemitsu 3:51
14 Lamentation / Chaos in the First Castle - Ujigabana / Illusions in the Sky Toru Takemitsu 2:36
15 Attendance at the Funeral / Flute of Darkness Toru Takemitsu 2:28
16 Ending Credits Toru Takemitsu 3:38
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ран» (1985) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ран» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Приложение киноафиши