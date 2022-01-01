1 Suite, Pt. 1 Toru Takemitsu 17:00

2 Suite, Pt. 2 Toru Takemitsu 15:28

3 Opening Credits (Main Title) Toru Takemitsu 2:16

4 Kyouami / The First Castle / The Brave General's Bow Toru Takemitsu 0:56

5 The Flute Orchestra Toru Takemitsu 0:52

6 The Buddhist Praying Temple / The Last 110,000 and Hidetora / The Fury of Ootemon / The Second Castle Toru Takemitsu 1:57

7 Hell's Picture Scroll Toru Takemitsu 5:47

8 The Crimson Citadel / Surrendering the Castle (Desert of Madness) Toru Takemitsu 7:46

9 Tsurumaru's Flute / Azusa Castle in Ruins Toru Takemitsu 1:32

10 Saburou's Army Arrives / Departing for the Front Toru Takemitsu 3:23

11 Endless Hell / Escape Toru Takemitsu 1:15

12 Tension in Yahatabara / Assault Toru Takemitsu 1:31

13 The Battle of Yawatano Toru Takemitsu 3:51

14 Lamentation / Chaos in the First Castle - Ujigabana / Illusions in the Sky Toru Takemitsu 2:36

15 Attendance at the Funeral / Flute of Darkness Toru Takemitsu 2:28